PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO