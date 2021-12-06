ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec

By John Healy
 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens lost a key piece of their defense on Monday that may impact the AFC North race.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the remainder of the season with a torn pec muscle.

Humphrey is such a big piece of the Ravens defense, that his absence factored into Harbaugh’s decision to go for the two-point conversion and try to win the game in Sunday’s game against the Steelers rather than kick and go into overtime.

According to Tony Dungy, Harbaugh said he is secondary was to banged up and he did not want to play an overtime.

Now, Harbaugh and the Ravens face an upcoming schedule that consists of the Browns, Packers and Bengals where they will be without their best cornerback.

The Ravens have been decimated by injuries since before the season began, losing J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards in their backfield.

Despite the injuries, the Ravens are still atop the AFC North at 8-4 but the loss of Humphrey will certainly be an even bigger obstacle to overcome.

