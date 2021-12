Early Tuesday morning United Launch Alliance launched its fourth and final Atlas V rocket of 2021. For STP-3, it was ULA’s largest variant with five solid rocket motors. STP-3 contains both classified Department of Defense missions alongside scientific missions from NASA. The primary payload STPSat-6 and its ridesharing spacecraft include several experiments, most importantly NASA’s Laser Communication Relay Demonstration (LCRD). This demonstration will test if optical communications can be a viable replacement for radio communication, which has been used since the beginning of space travel.

