ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How to reduce stress and ease teacher burnout? Let them—and students—take ownership

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving students and teachers more ownership over learning is one way a Dallas high school is rekindling engagement and, therefore, reducing stress. Key to this approach is working with students to set standards-based learning goals and assess their progress along the way, says Sarah Foster, assistant principal at Bryan Adams High...

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

Related
UNR NevadaNews

How to handle exam stress

Opportunity U spoke with Carla Franich, Program Director, Outreach and Community Relations for the Counseling Services, to talk about how students can help relieve stress during finals season. Opportunity U: Midterms and final exams are some of the most stressful times of the semester for students. What are some common...
RENO, NV
brandeis.edu

Four tips for students to prevent and overcome burnout

As the end of the semester draws near with its final exams, papers and projects, students are at higher risk of burnout than at any other time of the year. This feeling of energy depletion or exhaustion can not only affect academic performance, but also negatively impacts mental health. Students...
YOGA
Turnto10.com

Meditation technology reduces stress in the classroom

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Feeling stressed? Or have trouble focusing?. A company called Brainco may have the solution. The Boston-based innovation firm visited Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich Wednesday. "When you empower students with any skill at a younger age, you’re going to set them up...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
University Daily

Tips to reduce stress during finals

The Risk Intervention & Safety Education Center is available to all students in Drane Hall, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mia Chu, peer educator at RISE from Houston, said mental health plays a big part in a student’s overall health. Having someone and somewhere to reach out to when a student feels overwhelmed or stressed is what her and her colleagues at RISE do.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
richlandstudentmedia.com

Resources for stressed out students

As the end of the year approaches, many students will be dealing with assignments, tests or projects that will become pivotal in determining their final grade for a class for the semester. This can put a lot of stress on students who may be dealing with other situations such as family, food insecurity or other issues that may interfere with their studies.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Three Forms of Support to Help Reduce Your Stress

Highs and lows are expected in all we do, especially when the pace of life feels overwhelming. Instrumental, informational, and emotional support are helpful in reducing your stress. Be willing to share with trusted family, friends and colleagues so you can manage stress effectively and thrive. How many times have...
HEALTH
Lantern

Signs of academic burnout and how to manage it

With final exams quickly approaching, students glued to textbooks and computer screens in hopes of achieving good grades before heading home for winter break may find themselves experiencing burnout. Students should be mindful of certain symptoms that can be linked to burnout — including a lack of engagement and concentration...
EDUCATION
WGME

Central Maine schools adjust schedules to help teachers avoid burnout

READFIELD (WGME) -- Some schools in central Maine are adjusting their schedules to help teachers avoid burnout. Inside the classroom, the pandemic is taking a toll on teachers. “It’s difficult,” Readfield Elementary Principal Jeffrey Boston said. “People are super stressed out, they’re tired,” RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette said. “I’ve...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Burnout#Poverty
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Better solutions to teacher burnout

I am a father of two Portland Public Schools students and a supporter of unions in general. The Portland Association of Teachers has lost sight of its purpose in demanding shorter in-person school weeks (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30). I have no doubt burnout is a problem. If a teacher works 60-hour weeks, something is wrong. But instead of identifying why a teacher feels that obligation and working to restore 40-hour weeks, the union says students should spend less time in school. I want teachers to have a normal work week, not feel burned out and know their work is valued. I also want to see a larger conversation about school reform that could mean shorter days, at least in academics, and an end to standardized testing. Unfortunately, what we see now is that last year’s incorrect decision to avoid in-person school until the end of the school year is coming back to bite them. And their response is to have less in-person school to make up for no in-person school last year. What a mistake.
PORTLAND, OR
baconsrebellion.com

Let Teachers Teach

Remember when SRO was standing room only? It’s not now. That’s not truly a loss, nor is it unexpected in a language whose alphabet only offers 17,576 three-letter combinations for abbreviations. The number goes up to almost half a million, specifically 456,976, if you go to four letters, and still...
EDUCATION
kptv.com

Portland Association of Teachers looking to reduce in-person instruction for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) is looking to reduce in-person instruction for students. At a Monday bargaining meeting with Portland Public Schools (PPS), the union proposed high schoolers having a four-day school. The fifth day would be at home with the first half allotted time for office hours and the second be online learning.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
nutraingredients-usa.com

Looking to Reduce Stress While Increasing Focus?

Increased stress is a major health concern because it can often exacerbate other ailments if left unchecked. Adaptogens such as L-theanine can be a great addition to the diet to combat stress and help the body adapt. This white paper provides the latest science-based evidence for L-theanine supplementation and explores its positive impact on stress reduction and cognitive function. It also dives into the potential mechanisms of action on how L-theanine works and presents the data on several clinical trials. Lastly, this paper will review the safety and absorption properties of L-theanine.
HEALTH
Daily Cardinal

How to approach the end of the semester burnout

When we spend a semester working from deadline to deadline, worrying about the next thing on our to-do list and trying our best to be on our A-game, things can get pretty monotonous, tiring and frankly? Draining. Whether you’re a first semester freshman who’s just getting used to adjusting to...
MADISON, WI
The 74

How Teachers' Innovations Meet Students' Social-Emotional Needs

Imagine you’re underwater in the Caribbean Sea, gazing at colorful coral reefs and schools of fish. Sunlight filters through the water as it gently moves you back and forth. You breathe in and out, slowly and deeply. How do you feel? Educator Sandra Turner has led her middle and high school students through this mindfulness […]
MENTAL HEALTH
districtadministration.com

Why independent play is crucial for giving students room to explore and experiment

While Moscow Unified School District 209 is rural and the town’s population is just around 300, it was easy to notice when fewer children were playing outdoors throughout the community, at parks, and on the playground after school hours. While my evidence is only anecdotal, from years of frequent walks...
KIDS
Thrive Global

How to Identify and Avoid Burnout

Wilmar Schaufeli is a professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and a distinguished research professor at Leuven University in Belgium. He has studied job stress and burnout for decades and now focuses on the more positive aspects of engagement at work. ***. How does...
MENTAL HEALTH
districtadministration.com

Find ways to design high quality instructional programs for students with significant needs

LRP Media Group, a recognized leader in the special education publishing industry, has released an update of Serving Students With Severe and Multiple Disabilities: A Guide to Strategies for Successful Learning — Second Edition. The 2021 version includes substantial new discussion concerning how administrators can play a key role in ensuring these students receive sufficiently challenging educational programs while reducing the likelihood of lawsuits through setting a vision and boosting professional development.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy