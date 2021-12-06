Georgia tax collections increase in November for fifth straight month
By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
6 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia tax revenues rose again last month, continuing a positive trend of increases that began with the start of the current fiscal year in July. The state Department of Revenue brought in $2.29 billion in November, up...
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in November, 19.4 percent more than in November 2020, according to a new report by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November. Year-over-year increases for...
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that total tax collections for November were $626.8 million. That is 3.1%, or $18.9 million, more than the estimate, according to a media release from her office. Those collections are $70.1 million, or 12.6%, more than last November. “While our state revenue numbers...
State tax collectors hauled in $2.416 billion last month, keeping the recent trend of above-benchmark receipts going as the November total exceeded Baker administration expectations by almost 9%. The Department of Revenue said that preliminary revenue collections for November 2021 were $289 million or 13.6% greater than actual collections in...
CHARLESTON — Bolstered by another month of strong severance tax collections, the ongoing influx of billions of dollars of federal pandemic stimulus funds, and plain old good timing, state tax collections for November came in at $435.6 million, or $88.03 million higher than projected, figures released by the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee show.
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that total tax collections for November were $626.8 million. That is 3.1%, or $18.9 million, more than the estimate. Those collections are $70.1 million, or 12.6%, more than last November. “While our state revenue numbers continue to be encouraging, maintaining…
The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled $2.29 billion, for an increase of $332.7 million, or 17 percent, compared to November 2020, when net tax collections totaled $1.96 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $11.87 billion, for an increase of nearly $1.70 billion, or 16.7 percent, over FY 2021.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Collections from the 7% tax on medical marijuana sales in Oklahoma declined in November for the fifth consecutive month, to their lowest level in more than a year. The $4,827,345 collected last month from the MMJ tax was the lowest amount that levy has produced since...
ATLANTA — A federal judge has ruled a series of lawsuits challenging the election reform law the General Assembly enacted last March may move forward. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee Thursday denied motions to dismiss suits filed by civil and voting rights group opposed to Senate Bill 202. The...
COVINGTON — Newton County employees will have some extra holiday cash following a vote by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to allocate about $2 million to one-time premium pay. The decision came during a discussion of plans for spending the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county has...
