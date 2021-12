—– St Mary’s Hillsboro 2021 2 Advent December 5. It is a joy to be with you – in person. It is a joy to be with you in this place. Thank you for your service to God in and through the Episcopal Church. If we are honest, there are easier paths right now – but, none any more fulfilling, or any more joyful, or any more hopeful – not to me, and I suspect that’s true for you.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO