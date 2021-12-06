ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson targeted for UFC’s March 26th card

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake two for this strawweight fight. MMA Fighting reported that a matchup between contenders Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson is in the works for a UFC Fight Night card on March 26th. This fight was booked for UFC 257...

www.bloodyelbow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
