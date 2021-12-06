ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplify holiday entertaining, gifting with these tips

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays can bring togetherness and joy, but they can also bring stress. Carly...

www.wishtv.com

wfxb.com

The Perfect Gift to Get People Who Have Everything

In a poll, people were asked what gifts you can always fall back on and chocolate was the top answer, with over half saying it’s always accepted. Meanwhile another go-to are gift baskets, followed by gift cards, clothing accessories like hats, mittens, and slippers and socks.
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Stress-Less Holiday Entertaining

(Sponsored)- Whether it’s turkey in November or fruit cake in December, hosting a holiday get-together doesn’t have to cause stress! Foodie Carolina Tarazona will share her simple tips for cutting time & cost without cutting class!
CBS Austin

Let Nintendo provide the family entertainment this holiday season!

The holidays are here which hopefully means more time spent with family and loved ones. And what better way to do that than with the help of family-favorite Nintendo? Joining us to share all the hottest Nintendo gifts this year is David Young of Nintendo of America. Follow us on...
wjpf.com

Holiday toy safety tips

As Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season… a reminder for those shopping for kids to watch out for toys that could be unsafe or harmful. Just because a toy is on sale… doesn’t mean it’s safe. ((The damage to ear drums from a toy that is loud can be lasting and severe.)) U-S Senator Richard Blumenthal warning parents to avoid choking hazards, like: ((Magnets that can go into someone’s stomach can latch onto the side of a person’s intestine.)) The Connecticut senator says shoppers should check the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland Report… covering all products that have been recalled or are deemed otherwise unsafe.
Green Valley News and Sun

Tooth tips for the holidays

When you’re extra busy or under stress, it’s tempting to cut corners, but don’t skimp on caring for your teeth! Here are some tips to follow in the weeks ahead:. It’s fine for sugarplums to dance in your head, just not on your teeth! Decorate with candy canes and gingerbread men instead of eating them. Avoid giving them to the children in your life, too. Eating sweets is a habit that can be very hard to break.
manofmany.com

2021 Christmas Gift Guide – The Entertainer

If your nearest and dearest are avid entertainers, what better Christmas gift is there than something to help inspire their entertaining endeavours? Here are our favourite Christmas gift ideas for the entertainer. More Christmas Gift Guides:. BenRiach The Original Ten Single Malt. Speyside-based distillery BenRiach first launched in 1898 and...
fox2detroit.com

Tips for managing holiday stress

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As the song says - it's the most wonderful time of the year, but sometimes the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve can cause a lot of stress. The goal is to make sure stress doesn't take over and ruin the season. Too many demands on your time, money, and emotions can lead to trouble. So how do we manage it all?
Whittier Daily News

4 tips from USPS to help you safely pack and ship your holiday gifts

With the holiday season in full bloom, the United States Postal Service wants to make sure everyone’s packages make it to their recipients in one piece. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, USPS Retail Support Specialist Ana Medina and USPS Customer Service Support Supervisor David Schapiro showed off the self-service mailing options available were at the Van Nuys Post Office and demonstrated how to pack your goods for shipping by mail appropriately.
Erie Times News

Holiday Hunting: Tips on chasing whitetails & the perfect outdoor gift

Even though there are more opportunities than ever to hunt deer, the first week of rifle season is a special time for hunters. Rifle deer season got underway Saturday, and parts of the commonwealth actually had a couple inches of snow. For those who don't hunt deer, a light covering of snow helps a hunter see the brown animals moving through the woods. The deer’s tracks can help a hunter determine if deer were recently moving through the area. It also helps hunters find a wounded animal that took off after their shot.
cherokeephoenix.org

Tips to gift your child with tech safely this holiday season

STATEPOINT MEDIA – Are you wondering if this is the right year to gift your child a smartphone for the holidays?. While age may seem important, maturity levels play a big role in letting you know if your child is ready to handle the responsibility of owning a connected device. It’s always important to weigh the pros and cons.
studio-mcgee.com

Our Favorite Gift Wrapping & Tips

Wrapping gifts is almost as fun as shopping for them…. and we’ve searched high and low to pull together all the best options for you. So much time and effort go into selecting gifts for your loved ones and the presentation should match the effort. If you’re as aesthetically inspired as we are, you know nothing pulls together an entire holiday setting quite like well-wrapped gifts under a tree. From festive, colorful papers, to more natural and organic options, we have all the tools to make wrapping an enjoyable, and dare we say, FUN, process this season.
Photofocus

Tips for capturing holiday lights

It’s getting to that time of year again. Everywhere I go I am seeing Christmas decorations appearing in shops and even houses. Nothing quite says Christmas like holiday lights. Some people go all out and that is so much fun for everyone, no matter the age. Here are some tips on capturing the beautiful lights.
la-story.com

Simplify Your Holiday Shopping with This Stocking Stuffer Guide from CLD!

Everyone knows about the gifts under the tree, but what is Christmas without some goodie-filled stockings!. You are covered courtesy of one of my favorite PR companies: CLD!. Here’s a great guide for great stocking stuffer products (and maybe not so much “stuffers”.. but great items you would LOVE to have!)
NebraskaTV

National Safe Toys and Gifts Month: tips to keep kids safe this holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 217,000 children are treated in emergency rooms annually for toy-related injuries, either because of the toy itself or due to the mishandling of it. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said according to a report by the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC),...
The Daily Collegian

Giving gifts of food this holiday season? Chew on these food safety tips

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the holidays approach, many people mull over gift selection. Giving someone food is a thoughtful and kind gesture. Giving someone food poisoning? Not so much. To help gift-givers spread holiday cheer rather than foodborne illness, Martin Bucknavage, senior food safety extension associate in Penn...
CatTime

9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts

You don't need to waste a lot of money when you can make your own fun toys for your kitty! These homemade cat toys are inexpensive and make great gifts! The post 9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts appeared first on CatTime.
royalexaminer.com

Gift-wrapping tips and ideas

Once you’ve finished buying all your Christmas presents, it’s time to start wrapping them. Here are some tips and ideas to make your holiday gift-wrapping a success. Gift wrap that’s too thin will not only tear when you handle it but may also be see-through. Choose sturdy paper that’s sufficiently thick but still easy to fold. To decorate the package, use strips of ribbon that can be either curled with scissors or tied into a pretty bow.
