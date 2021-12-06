ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Gematsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a...

www.gematsu.com

videogameschronicle.com

Metroid Dread studio announces new 3rd person fantasy action RPG

Studio MercurySteam is working on a third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world, it has been announced. Codenamed Project Iron, the multiplatform game has an initial development budget of €27 million ($30.7 million). The Project Iron IP is co-owned by MercurySteam and Digital Bros, the parent company of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Xbox achievements for unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin game surface

Xbox achievements for an unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin title have surfaced on TrueAchievements. While the title of the game is currently listed as “T Tablet_for XC,” its 89 achievements indicate it is a Taiko no Tatsujin title. Bandai Namco filed trademarks for “Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival” and “Taiko no...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe delayed to early 2022

Developers Galactic Cafe and CROWS CROWS CROWS have delayed The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from its previously planned 2021 release window to early 2022. It will be available for consoles and PC via Steam. Specific consoles have yet to be announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Wildlife Studios announces new Sweden mobile games studio

Wildlife Studios has announced that it will be expanding into Sweden with an additional affiliated studio driven by its mission of putting people first while publishing high-quality, free-to-play mobile games. This will be Wildlife’s first studio in Europe which will be led by gaming industry veterans and will benefit from the support of Wildlife’s development and publishing platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Scarf launches December 23

Puzzle adventure platformer Scarf will launch for PC via Steam and GOG, and Stadia on December 23, publisher HandyGames and developer Uprising Studios announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its store pages:. About. Scarf is an adventure game mixing puzzles and 3D platforms, offering an allegorical journey...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity developer Ankake Spa announces Touhou Choushinsei

Ankake Spa, the developer behind Touhou Project action RPG Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, has announced Touhou Choushinsei (Touhou Supernova), a new Touhou Project fan game targeting a 2022 release in Japan. Platforms were not announced. (The official website previously listed “PlayStation 4,” but has since been changed to “TBA.”) Here is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Moss: Book II launches in spring 2022

Virtual reality action adventure puzzle game Moss: Book II will launch for PlayStation VR in spring 2022, developer Polyarc announced. Moss: Book II builds upon the story set forth in the platinum-selling Moss video game that ranks as one of the all-time top-rated virtual reality games to date. Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill’s adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, the journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer you help along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gematsu

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character Baiken announced

Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear: Strive Season Pass 1 downloadable content character Baiken. She will launch in late January 2022. Guilty Gear: Strive is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the...
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Announces New Limited-Edition Beats Studio Buds

Apple today announced new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in collaboration with clothing store Union, in celebration of the retailer's 30th anniversary. The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds feature a red, black, and green design, which draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union's roots as a Black-owned business, according to Apple. The charging case also features Union's logo.
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

Piccolo Inu announces partnership with Larva Game Studios for a play-to-earn NFT trading card game

Panama — Piccolo Inu (PINU) announced its official partnership with Larva Game Studios, based in Guadalajara, Mexico. The collaboration will result in a play-to-earn trading card game running on the Ethereum blockchain. Players will collect trading cards in the form of nonfungible tokens. These cards will vary in rarity, ranging from common to ultra-rare, and can be used to battle against other players around the world or within a player’s immediate vicinity. As players battle their way through different stages, or worlds, they will be rewarded with ERC-20 tokens that can be used to make in-game purchases or can otherwise be exchanged for fiat currency.
GAMBLING
Anime News Network

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Streams Yahaba, Susamaru Character Trailers

Game will add both demons as playable characters in its 2nd free update. Sega Asia's English YouTube channel began streaming character trailers featuring the characters Yahaba and Susamaru for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan) game on Monday. The game will add both demons as playable characters in its second free update.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

[email protected] Winter Game Fest demo event set for December 7 to 21

Microsoft will host the [email protected]Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event as part of The Game Awards 2021 from December 7 to 21, the company announced. Over 35 demos of upcoming games will be playable on Xbox consoles during the duration of the event, many of which will only be available for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES

