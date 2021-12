Without fail, there’s always someone who adamantly refuses to accept *things* as gifts. It’s not that they’re ungrateful — usually, it’s just because they have everything they could ever want and don’t need something else sitting around their house gathering dust. Still, if you love them, it can feel weird or even downright mean not to get them a present for the holidays, especially if you have for everyone else around them. There is one easy way to solve this dilemma, though: The experience gift, which will provide them with something more special than just a tangible item.

