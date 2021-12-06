ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan: Bears ‘Sound Like Such Losers' After Cardinals Loss

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKap: Bears 'sound like such losers' after latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have largely fumbled through the 2021 season en route to a 4-8 record. But after the team’s 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, Matt Nagy said the team is still dedicated to winning...

