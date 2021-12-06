Manuel Diaz - East Bengal must rotate when playing every three days

Clueless East Bengal avoid major embarrassment... One has to take a walk down memory lane to recollect when was the last time a Kolkata Derby was so one-sided. Maybe, the one on September 6, 2015, when East Bengal thumped Mohun Bagan 4-0 in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter courtesy of a brace from Do Dong-Hyun. However, on Saturday evening, both ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal started on an even keel. But once Roy Krishna scored the opener in the 12th minute followed by a quick second by Manvir Singh, the Red and Golds broke down like a pack of cards. Their heads hung, their shoulders dropped, and it seemed that they even lost the zeal to stage a fightback. Making the most of Arindam Bhattacharya's error, Liston Colaco added the third and it was checkmate for Bagan.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO