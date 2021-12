So Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen doesn’t want to be seen as a niche game. Visionary Realms’ recent interview saying so was clearly bewildering to a lot of MMO players, but maybe it shouldn’t have been. The game’s design has always sought to please two masters: the backers who seek a group-oriented EverQuest/Vanguard throwback, and everyone else. That’s been evident in the studio’s candid dev blogs and accessibility overtures for years. But the hardcore backers are nevertheless expecting a design philosophy that has largely been left behind by the industry – the very definition of a niche game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO