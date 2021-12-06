ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan need to improve after two consecutive losses

goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kolkata football giants are at the fifth spot after two consecutive losses in ISL 2021-22.... ATK Mohun Bagan registered their second consecutive loss in ISL 2021-22 after going down 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Seiminlen Doungel (37') and Alex Lima (84')...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

ISL: Antonio Habas - We will stop Chima with team work and not man marking

The Spaniard revealed that Tiri is fit and is preparing for the Kolkata Derby... In spite of not playing any friendly match, ATK Mohun Bagan showed no signs of rustiness against Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener as they brushed aside their opponents 4-2 to get the three points. They have hit the road running and will look to carry on their rich vein of form in the next match against East Bengal on Saturday evening.
SPORTS
goal.com

ISL 2021-22: Antonio Habas stands vindicated after emphatic win over East Bengal - Three talking points from the Kolkata Derby

Clueless East Bengal avoid major embarrassment... One has to take a walk down memory lane to recollect when was the last time a Kolkata Derby was so one-sided. Maybe, the one on September 6, 2015, when East Bengal thumped Mohun Bagan 4-0 in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter courtesy of a brace from Do Dong-Hyun. However, on Saturday evening, both ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal started on an even keel. But once Roy Krishna scored the opener in the 12th minute followed by a quick second by Manvir Singh, the Red and Golds broke down like a pack of cards. Their heads hung, their shoulders dropped, and it seemed that they even lost the zeal to stage a fightback. Making the most of Arindam Bhattacharya's error, Liston Colaco added the third and it was checkmate for Bagan.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Komal Thatal
Person
Pritam Kotal
Person
Owen Coyle
Person
Seiminlen Doungel
Person
Jordan Murray
goal.com

Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League winning squad: Who were the players and where are they now?

Kibu Vicuna's Mohun Bagan were simply unstoppable in the 2019-20 edition of I-League... Mohun Bagan was in formidable form when they won the I-League title in 2019-20 with Kibu Vicuna at the helm. The squad was a perfect blend of youth and experience as veteran campaigners like Fran Gonzalez, Joseba Beitia and youngsters like Subho Ghosh stepped up their game when it mattered the most.
SPORTS
goal.com

Mumbai City FC stun ATK Mohun Bagan in lopsided ISL 2021-22 clash

Mumbai City FC stun ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 in the ISL 2021-22 clash at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday. Williams delivers the ball from the left corner but it is cleared off the box as Subhasish finds the ball on his feet just at the edge of the box. He takes a shot but it hits Roy Krishna who is in an off-side position!
SPORTS
goal.com

Shyam Thapa - ATK Mohun Bagan could have avenged East Bengal's 5-0 win in 1975

The former player criticised East Bengal officials for the team's poor display... Although ATK Mohun Bagan outclassed archrivals East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday evening, former Indian footballer Shyam Thapa believes that the Mariners could have scored more than five goals to create history at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Bagan raced to a three-goal lead within the first 25 minutes of the match and never looked back thereafter. Meanwhile, East Bengal had zero shots on target which highlights their plight in the attacking third.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atk#Football#Mariners#Isl#Jamshedpur Fc#The Men Of Steel#Spaniard#Indian
goal.com

ISL: Just four wins in 11 matches - Can Antonio Habas improve his record against Mumbai City FC?

The Spanish tactician has the poorest win percentage against Mumbai City in ISL... ATK Mohun Bagan have been unstoppable in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. They have won both their matches so far in a convincing manner and have hardly looked in trouble. In their last match against East Bengal in the Kolkata derby they won 3-0 and if they were a bit more clinical the scoreline could have been much worse for the Red and Golds. But in their next match, they have a tough opponent in Mumbai City FC. In the previous season, they lost all three encounters against the Islanders and could score only once.
SPORTS
goal.com

Which are the ten worst defeats of Mohun Bagan in the last 10 years?

Mohun Bagan have suffered two of their heaviest defeats on the continental stage... In the 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan have already succumbed to two embarrassing defeats; one at the continental level to FC Nasaf and the other to a familiar foe in Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). If the 6-0 defeat to Nasaf was surprising, the recent 5-1 loss to the Islanders is downright shocking.
SPORTS
goal.com

Kerala Blasters to ATK Mohun Bagan - What are the biggest wins of each ISL team?

The record of the biggest win in ISL rests with FC Goa... The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League has already witnessed quite a few high-scoring games. Odisha thumped East Bengal 6-4, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-1 by a rampaging Mumbai City FC. In the past, there have been several one-sided high-scoring matches as well.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC stun ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Jamshedpur FC continued their unbeaten run in the season as they handed ATK Mohun Bagan their second consecutive defeat with a 2-1 win in Bambolim on Monday. The win took Jamshedpur to second spot in the points table while ATK Mohun Bagan slumped to fifth. Seiminlen Doungel (37th) scored the...
SOCCER
goal.com

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa beat East Bengal in seven-goal thriller

The Tilak Maidan has seen yet another high-scoring game as FC Goa edged East Bengal 4-3 to earn their first points in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 8, on Tuesday evening. Manolo Diaz's men equalised thriced through Antonio Perosevic (26', 59') and Amir Dervisevic (37') as Alberto Noguera (14',...
SPORTS
goal.com

Covid-19: Kaizer Chiefs provide update on Golden Arrows match

Many Amakhosi fans would have to loved to see their beloved team return to action against Abafana Bes'thende. Kaizer Chiefs have provided an update regarding their upcoming PSL clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows. The Soweto giants failed to honour their league game against Cape Town City on Saturday due to...
SOCCER
goal.com

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Royal AM

GOALKEEPER - Kennedy Mweene. The former Free State Stars captain is expected to keep his place in the Downs starting line-up with Denis Onyango still suspended. Mweene conceded his first goal of the season in the league against Stellenbosch FC over the weekend. RIGHT-BACK - Thapelo Morena. The Bafana Bafana...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy