Geoff Keighley, the host and organizer of The Game Awards, has announced that Activision will not be a part of the show, with the exception of its nominations. Keighley made the announcement in a Twitter thread after both he and the show were pressured by Twitter users to take a side in the issue. A Kotaku tweet about this refusal gained a ton of traction on Twitter with nearly 5,000 quote retweets, with many stating that a refusal to take a side benefits Activision Blizzard far more than the affected workers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO