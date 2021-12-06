Monday Night Football picks and prop bets: The Patriots, the Bills, and the battle for the AFC

For at least one day, the New England Patriots are the top seed in the AFC. If they can upset the Buffalo Bills on the road on Monday night, they’ll extend their rule to at least two weeks.

This Week 13 showdown isn’t just a battle between divisional rivals; it’s a game that will have lasting implications on the conference’s playoff race. A 9-4 Patriots team would take a 1.5-game lead over the Bills into its bye week before a challenging four-game stretch to close the season. A Buffalo win would push Josh Allen’s team to 8-4 and into a four-way tiebreaker situation for the AFC’s No. 1 spot.

More importantly, a Bills victory would prove their November struggles were an aberration, not a warning. Buffalo struggled through a 2-3 stretch that threw debris on their path to a second-straight division title and nearly sent the team spiraling (losing to the Jaguars will do that). Handling the Saints on Thanksgiving was a step in the right direction, but knocking off the Pats in front of a raucous, cinnamon schnapps-smelling home crowd would serve as proof the Bills are, in fact, one of the truest contenders.

Can Buffalo make that statement in front of a national audience? Will New England keep its hot streak rolling and send a disappointed crowd back to a parking lot littered with broken folding tables?

Why the Patriots (+122) will win

New England is on the kind of heater that brings back fond memories of the late 2000s and entire 2010s. The Patriots have won six straight games in their trek from 1-3 to a (possibly brief) spot atop the conference. Their last four victories have come by a combined score of 130-26.

A big part of that revival is thanks to rookie Mac Jones, who takes too many sacks but has worked the ball downfield with increasing efficiency as 2021 wears on. He’s completed 69.7 percent of his passes and posted a 106.7 passer rating during that win streak. More importantly, he’s looked the part of a successful quarterback thanks to some pinpoint accuracy on big throws:

New England has a tremendous contingency plan if he struggles; a top-two defense that’s allowed 6.5 points per game over the last month. The Pats have their scariest pass rush in years thanks to free agent acquisition Matt Judon and a typically-stout secondary led by JC Jackson (seven interceptions) and the three-safety combination of Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and rising star Kyle Duggar. That group has allowed just a 70.6 passer rating in coverage and could strike at Allen in an up-and-down season where he’s provided his share of underwhelming performances.

Why the Bills (-150) will win

Buffalo remains a swarming, tide-turning defense even without the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Remember above when I said New England has a top two defense? The Bills are the squad standing between them and the top of the rankings. New England allows a 70.6 rating in coverage; the Bills clock in at 62.8.

62.8 is roughly four points lower than what Josh Rosen did for the Cardinals as a rookie in 2019. Buffalo makes quarterbacks look worse than Josh Rosen.

That group now gets the chance to feast on a rookie quarterback whose recent rise has come without facing a single top 10 defense in his last six games. The Bills have the personnel to force Jones into some bad decisions and a rush defense that will provide little quarter in the run game — they’re allowing only 3.9 yards per carry this season.

That should provide plenty of opportunities for Allen to operate. Dawson Knox’s return will give him a full complement of skill players to stretch the Patriots defense. That unit hasn’t been tested by a mobile quarterback with Allen’s running ability either, which should play a major role in extending drives and frustrating New England.

Plus this game is at Buffalo, home to some of the loudest fans in the nation. They’ll have had all day to charge up in the parking lot. The homefield advantage in western New York is very real.

DFS punt plays who could lift you to glory

Players available for $4,000 or less in DraftKings showdowns.

WR Nelson Agholor ($3,000)

TE Jonnu Smith ($2,400)

WR Gabriel Davis ($1,200)

Agholor has played at least 70 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps each of the past five weeks, though he has just 18 targets to show for it. He’s still very much touchdown dependent but has as high a ceiling as anyone you’ll find in a showdown for $3k.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels made it a point in incorporate Smith more heavily last week, tossing his MOVE tight end into the backfield for a carry to go along with four targets in 34 snaps. He could be the wild card pressed into action against the Bills’ dominant defense. Expect the Pats to do something weird with him at least once against their division rival, on top of whatever targets he gets near the line of scrimmage on a windy night.

Davis is a lottery ticket alternative for those who find Agholor too expensive. The second-year breakout suggested by his 599 yards as a rookie hasn’t come, but he’s a viable deep threat capable of delivering a dozen points on a single play. His 11.6 yards per target leads Buffalo and he could be called on to stretch the Patriot defense early in order to create space underneath for Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

The prop bets I like

Sunday results: 3-1 (.750). Season to date: 67-48 (.583)

What did we learn Sunday? That Najee Harris is inevitable when the Steelers realize they have few other options. Additionally, my stupid “Lions beat the Vikings at home” prediction, made back in September, has emboldened me to take a bunch of passing props in a battle between the two top-ranked defenses in the league on a windy night. Let’s stay dumb!

Dawson Knox OVER 29.5 receiving yards. Welp, a wind advisory means downfield passes are going to be tough to engineer. Gales coming in from Lake Erie could make rushing props the best bet of the night:

There’s still value in looking up the short-range plays who can turn close targets into big gains. Let’s start with the Bills’ TE1.

Knox is averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game in matchups with the Patriots. He’s hit 30+ yards in six of his nine games this season. New England has shut down good tight ends this season, but has had trouble when there’s a talented receiving corps around them — see Dalton Schultz and his five catch, 79-yard performance back in Week 6. Pairing this with OVER 2.5 receptions is a natural fit.

Kendrick Bourne OVER 29.5 receiving yards. Bourne isn’t the Patriots’ WR1, but he’s been an increasingly valuable piece of Jones’ arsenal. With White out expect the Patriots to test the Bills’ corners early — which should mean another four to six targets for a player currently boasting a career high 79 percent catch rate and 11.8 yards per target. More importantly, his 7.0 yards after catch are a career high and could be exactly what Jones needs to turn short routes into first downs or more.

Again, this is an easy pair with a very attainable OVER 2.5 catches — he’s had at least three in each of the Pats’ last six games.

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 41.5 rushing yards. Damien Harris has faced two top 10 rushing defenses this season and gained 10 total yards in those games. Stevenson could be in line for a bigger carry share than usual if Harris struggles again, especially on a windy day where both teams opt to keep things near the line of scrimmage.

Jonnu Smith OVER 16.5 receiving yards. If this is a game decided by short-range passes, Smith stands to profit. His five yards per target is the lowest of any non-running back in the Patriot offense. If the wind mars throws downfield, Smith will be the beneficiary of Jones’ checkdown tosses. He’s averaging more than eight yards after catch as well.

And here are the plays I kinda/sorta like, just not enough to officially recommend (15-14 on the season):

Josh Allen OVER 233.5 passing yards. History suggests this is a bad call; Allen’s thrown for fewer than 220 yards in four of his five career matchups with the Pats and will stare down the league’s second-ranked passing defense. Even so, 234 yards is a very attainable number for a player who’s averaged 282 yards per game the last two seasons and who, assuming a competitive game, will probably have to throw quite a bit. Allen can revive his MVP hopes with a big performance against the Pats; NumberFire’s got him down for a projected 253 yards on Monday night.

Allen has the arm to throw accurate passes through 30 mph winds. But the weather report has me just anxious enough to move him out of the official recommendations tonight.

UPDATE: Scratch that, look at this dang wind, take the under:

Jakobi Meyers OVER 3.5 receptions. He’s had at least four catches in all but one game this season. Short targets and limited YAC make me wary of his 40.5 yard total, however.

Micah Hyde OVER 4.5 tackles. A very attainable number for a player who’ll have to make plenty of stops if the Patriots throw up the seam. Hyde has at least five tackles in five of his last seven games vs. New England but is averaging only four tackles per game this season.

My pick

This is a toss-up, but my gut says Bills, especially if we’re getting a sloppy, weather-marred game that comes down to a defensive battle.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).