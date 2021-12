Just days ahead of the 10th anniversary of the killings of John and Geraldine Magee in Andover, the couple’s children are hoping someone will come forward with information. “It’s been almost ten years since the tragic deaths of Jack and Geri Magee. Our family has lost ten years of love, smiles, wisdom, support and happiness with them. For the past decade, we have hoped and prayed for answers and closure to this horrible crime,” read a statement released by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe on behalf of Holly Senykoff and John Magee, the couple’s children.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO