ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Jamal Adams, Injured Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCAJa_0dFXoCuG00

Overcoming a nine-point deficit, the Seahawks willed their way to a much-needed 30-23 victory over the 49ers on Sunday, improving their record to 4-8 on the season. But the win came at a cost on the injury front.

Most notably, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams exited in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and returned to the sidelines in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, coach Pete Carroll indicated he re-injured the same shoulder he underwent surgery on this offseason to repair a torn labrum.

On his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 with host Mike Salk, Carroll didn't have any additional updates on Adams' condition, saying he hoped to know more "at the end of the day."

If Adams needs to miss any extended period of time, versatile reserve Ryan Neal will replace him in the starting lineup. The former Southern Illinois standout started four games in his place last season and performed admirably, recording 28 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception.

Along with Adams, right tackle Brandon Shell and left guard Kyle Fuller also exited Sunday's game early with shoulder and calf injuries respectively. Sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe stepped in for Shell in the fourth quarter, while fellow rookie Jake Curhan replaced Fuller in the first quarter and played 60 total snaps.

Carroll provided optimistic news on Fuller, who the team initially believed suffered a high ankle sprain. Instead, he has a calf contusion, which could allow him to make it back into action quickly.

As for Shell, Carroll admitted he's been dealing with a loose shoulder that tends to act up later in games and impact his performance. While he didn't rule the veteran tackle out for next Sunday's game in Houston, sitting him this week remains on the table, which could mean Forsythe makes his first career start.

“He’s just battling with a sore shoulder,” Carroll said. “He loses some power during the game when he’s banging away. We’ll have to see how he does. We may have to take care of him this week, but I don’t know that yet.”

In a more positive development, Carroll thinks starting left guard Damien Lewis could make it back this weekend after sitting out the past two games with elbow and shoulder injuries. Like Shell, his status will be determined as the week unfolds and if he's able to return to practice without any setbacks, he could return to the Seahawks starting lineup.

“Damien has a chance to come back,” Carroll said. “This was two weeks of him being off for his shoulder and his elbow and we should have legit shot to get him back.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
FanSided

3 Seahawks who should be looking for new homes in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are very unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021 and need to rebuild some. One of the most frustrating things about this season, one in which Seattle was once again expected to be good enough to make the postseason, is how parts of the team assumed to be good before the season haven’t been good at all.
NFL
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Shell
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Damien Lewis
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Sporting News

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on team signing Adrian Peterson: 'We finally got him'

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL, this time with Seattle and Pete Carroll, who will finally coach the running back after trying many years ago. Caroll told reporters during his media availability Wednesday that the organization was working to sign the 36-year-old Peterson to its practice squad. He then brought up that he failed to sign Peterson in the 2000s while coaching at USC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Espn#Shell
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Mina Kimes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

Regardless if it’s because of his injury or the new scheme in Seattle, the reality is Russell Wilson is struggling this season. On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on the star quarterback’s latest performance. Even though Kimes is a fan of the Seahawks, she refuses to sugarcoat...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
FanSided

Jody Allen could make much-needed changes on the Seahawks sooner than later

The Seattle Seahawks will almost certainly make several key moves this offseason. Seahawks Chair Jody Allen could begin that process much sooner than many expect. Everybody is talking about all the changes the Seahawks may face after this disappointing season. Even our friendly rivals at Niners Noise are in on the speculation. As our own Lee Vowell points out, they’re wrong. As it turned out, they were very wrong Indeed. But their comments reflect the zeitgeist surrounding the Hawks of 2021.
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season. "Excited...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
284
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy