Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Jamal Adams, Injured Seahawks

Overcoming a nine-point deficit, the Seahawks willed their way to a much-needed 30-23 victory over the 49ers on Sunday, improving their record to 4-8 on the season. But the win came at a cost on the injury front.

Most notably, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams exited in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and returned to the sidelines in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, coach Pete Carroll indicated he re-injured the same shoulder he underwent surgery on this offseason to repair a torn labrum.

On his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 with host Mike Salk, Carroll didn't have any additional updates on Adams' condition, saying he hoped to know more "at the end of the day."

If Adams needs to miss any extended period of time, versatile reserve Ryan Neal will replace him in the starting lineup. The former Southern Illinois standout started four games in his place last season and performed admirably, recording 28 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception.

Along with Adams, right tackle Brandon Shell and left guard Kyle Fuller also exited Sunday's game early with shoulder and calf injuries respectively. Sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe stepped in for Shell in the fourth quarter, while fellow rookie Jake Curhan replaced Fuller in the first quarter and played 60 total snaps.

Carroll provided optimistic news on Fuller, who the team initially believed suffered a high ankle sprain. Instead, he has a calf contusion, which could allow him to make it back into action quickly.

As for Shell, Carroll admitted he's been dealing with a loose shoulder that tends to act up later in games and impact his performance. While he didn't rule the veteran tackle out for next Sunday's game in Houston, sitting him this week remains on the table, which could mean Forsythe makes his first career start.

“He’s just battling with a sore shoulder,” Carroll said. “He loses some power during the game when he’s banging away. We’ll have to see how he does. We may have to take care of him this week, but I don’t know that yet.”

In a more positive development, Carroll thinks starting left guard Damien Lewis could make it back this weekend after sitting out the past two games with elbow and shoulder injuries. Like Shell, his status will be determined as the week unfolds and if he's able to return to practice without any setbacks, he could return to the Seahawks starting lineup.

“Damien has a chance to come back,” Carroll said. “This was two weeks of him being off for his shoulder and his elbow and we should have legit shot to get him back.”