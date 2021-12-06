ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Penguin and Catwoman solve COVID, bang in Danny Devito’s Batman comic

By Susana Polo
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom everything I’ve heard, Danny DeVito (Batman Returns) is truly a peach of a human being. I don’t want to tarnish that. So to be clear, when I tell you “Danny DeVito wrote a Penguin story in which he and Catwoman team up to have lots of sex and also solve...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Colin Farrell to return as Penguin for The Batman spin-off TV series

Matt Reeves’s The Batman isn’t out yet, but the DCEU spin-offs are already coming together. Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as The Penguin from the action movie, in a TV series for streaming service HBO Max. The notion first made the rounds in September, but Farrell wasn’t...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Danny DeVito talks Colin Farrell as the Penguin – and says he's open to returning as the villain

Danny DeVito has said he approves of Colin Farrell as The Penguin – and said he'd like to return as the character. "I love Colin Farrell. He's one of my favorite actors. I can't wait!" DeVito told Forbes. An unrecognizable Farrell will play the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is due out next year. DeVito, meanwhile, played Penguin in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, released in 1992.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Returns Star Danny DeVito Expresses Interest to Play Penguin Again

Danny DeVito's turn as The Penguin in Batman Returns has become iconic and high-regarded even up to this day. His take on the iconic Batman villain was maniacal and ruthless, cementing it as probably the definitive version of the Penguin on-screen. Now that the DCEU is venturing into the multiverse with The Flash and Michael Keaton will return as Batman, does it mean that we might see DeVito play the Penguin again too?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Jason Aaron
Person
G. Willow Wilson
arcamax.com

Danny DeVito hopes to play The Penguin once more

Danny DeVito wants to play The Penguin on the big screen again. The 77-year-old star portrayed the villain in Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns' and has suggested that he would be willing to play Oswald Cobblepot if the director wants to return to the world of Batman. Danny told Forbes: "I...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Danny DeVito Will Reprise Penguin Role If Director Tim Burton Wants Him To

Actor Danny DeVito--who has written a Penguin comic included as part of DC's newly-released Gotham Villains Anniversary anthology--is letting it be known that he is interested in reprising his 1992 role as that villain from Batman Returns. Speaking with Forbes, DeVito said his only requirement is that director Tim Burton come back for whatever project that might give this opportunity shape.
MOVIES
The Dad

Inspired by Michael Keaton, Danny Devito Wants To Return as The Penguin

Michael Keaton is playing Batman again in a DC movie and there’s another character from that era that wants to join him. Danny DeVito wants to be The Penguin again. The two starred in the 1992 Batman Returns along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. In this era of reboots and multi-verses, could the gang get back together? DeVito is down, but only if Tim Burton is back directing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Polygon#Avengers
shortlist.com

We are getting a Penguin TV show: Batman's foe to hit the small screen

The Batman is set to get its very own spin-of, with a Penguin TV show reportedly in the works. The TV show has been confirmed by Variety, which has spoke to a, er, variety of sources that have revealed we will see more of The Penguin on the small screen and Colin Farrell is set to star. This is a show that has already been rumored for some time.
TV SERIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Batman villain immunizes world from Covid in new comic book

Danny DeVito is back in the Batman world, this time as the author of a comic book, in which the character he played in Tim Burton's movie romances Catwoman and immunizes the world from Covid-19. The story is part of DC Comics' 100-page anthology dedicated to various members of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Colin Farrell Officially Playing Batman Villain Penguin in His Own HBO Max TV Show

Colin Farrell has agreed to play the Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, in a new HBO Max series. The show will be a spinoff of the upcoming The Batman movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Farrell makes his debut as the Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed movie. The new movie and its spinoffs are not related to the other DC Comics movies featuring Ben Affleck as Batman.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy