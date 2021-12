Hailee Steinfeld had no idea how much one color was about to take over her new superhero life. Purple has become her second skin during the production and promotion of her highly anticipated series "Hawkeye." Steinfeld kept seeing the color splashed across the "thousands" of pages she read of the Hawkeye comics, which she enjoyed so much she keeps them on display at her home. Both her character, Kate Bishop, and Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, have purple suits - and it was obvious her chats with the wardrobe department on "Hawkeye" would have a singular focus.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO