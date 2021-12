Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re on the way to Day 1, which hasn’t actually been mentioned on the show so far. As for this week, we have the return of Edge, who will probably set up his next match. Other than that, Big E. is facing Kevin Owens, as we are setting up what should be (at least) a triple threat title match at the pay per view. Let’s get to it.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO