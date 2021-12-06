ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where to Find Tamales in Texas This Holiday Season

By Laurel Miller
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wouldn’t be the holidays in Texas without tamales. The sweet or savory corn husk-wrapped masa packets are a Mesoamerican invention, dating back thousands of years. From their origins as a religiously significant food derived from the Nahautl word for “wrapped” (tamalli), tamales eventually emerged as a delicious way to mark...

texashighways.com

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

The Edge of the World in Texas

The sun rises on a cloudless day in mid-October. On North Padre Island, a barrier island near Corpus Christi, my husband, Adrian, and I pack our striped beach bag with bright plastic buckets and trowels, fruit pouches and bottles of water. By 8:00 a.m., we’ve buckled our kids into their car seats. We’re on borrowed time, determined to make it count.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

An Ode to Cornbread, the Rustic yet Versatile Baked Treat Loved by Texans for Generations

With chili season upon us, my thoughts turn to a longtime passion—baking a decadent version of cornbread in my grandmother’s very old cast iron skillet. It’s so quickly made from scratch that I can’t find any reason to use a package mix, and incorporating ingredients like butter, heavy cream, and sharp cheddar cheese means you don’t want to cut any corners. A few years before I began writing cookbooks and developing recipes for a living, I snagged a blue ribbon at the State Fair of Texas with my trusty cornbread recipe. (See the recipe below.)
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

At the Santa Claus Museum in Columbus, It’s Christmas Every Day

For her first Christmas, 6-month-old Mary Elizabeth Youens Hopkins’ parents gave her a papier-mâché Santa Claus. It was the first item in what would become a collection devoted to the jolly, white-bearded toy maker from the North Pole. Over the years, Hopkins added Santas brought back from her travels, received as gifts from friends, and made through her needlepoint hobby.
COLUMBUS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Duncanville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
TexasHighways

A Traveling Show Rolls into Small-Town Texas in 1921

In the 1920s, regular folks didn’t travel much because it was too expensive. But Texans have always loved a good show, so entertainers came to the people. The H.W. Campbell United Show was on a 40-week tour of the South when it rolled into the North Texas town of Breckenridge in 1921 with a band, carnival rides, a Wild West show, and animal acts. Such traveling shows—circuses, vaudeville acts, theater companies, and even baseball teams—toured from town to town, setting up stages and arenas, performing, and then packing up and moving along. Based in Augusta, Georgia, the H.W. Campbell United Show traveled on 25 train cars and, per a recruiting advertisement of the day, employed “horse riders, a boss hostler, electricians, a trainmaster, polers, workingmen, door talkers and grinders, and a lot superintendent.” Featuring performers of diverse backgrounds, companies like the H.W. Campbell United Show brought worldly entertainment to small-town Texas.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: Built to Last

One of my favorite gifts I’ve ever received is a hammock my best friend gave me for Christmas a few years ago. It now hangs below the 400-year-old oak tree in my backyard. When anyone comes to visit, provided it’s not chigger season, I always insist they go lie in the hammock. It’s an instant dose of peace and serenity. Often when I sway under the tree’s intricate web of leaves and branches, appreciating its beauty and impressive size, I reflect on how long it has persisted, despite Texas’ punishing weather; and how many people over the centuries may have admired it while contemplating nature’s endurance.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#East Texas#Tamales#Black Bean#Food Drink#Mesoamerican#Hispanic#The Tamale Company
TexasHighways

Communing with Indigenous cultures along El Camino Real de los Tejas

It’s best to begin both journeys and stories in places without roads, preferably with at least one knee and one hand touching the earth. Walk away from the car, away from asphalt, away from campsites and picnicking families, away from signs and trails. Go where the air is sweet and smells only of green; where the trees are swaying and you can hear the wind moving through the leaves; where you can see water rushing and falling and pooling; where if you’re still enough, you’ll see small animals wandering around. Oak trees and bald cypress trees abound. The best journeys and stories not only span distances but also time. The difficult thing is some people think the past is done and gone, that history is dead, that it no longer lives and breathes around us—and not that what was, still is, and will go on.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

The French Legation in Austin Echoes With Wild Tales of Texas’ First Days as a Republic

As capitals go, Austin was built fast and on the cheap. Republic of Texas President Mirabeau Lamar, upon taking office in December 1838, was eager to undo the work of his predecessor and political enemy, Sam Houston. After changing the republic’s flag and seal from those designed by Houston, Lamar also orchestrated moving the capital out of the city named for Houston. In quick succession, he selected a village called Waterloo on the Colorado River, renamed it Austin, laid out a new city, constructed essential log buildings, and transferred the government—all before the end of his first year in office.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TexasHighways

Find a Spring-Fed Pool and Frontier History at Fort Clark and Bracketville

When an Army expedition came across Las Moras Spring in 1849, they knew they’d found an ideal spot for a military post. The spring, located about 23 miles northeast of the Rio Grande, had been a strategic water source for the Apaches and Comanches before the U.S. Army built Fort Clark on the site in 1852 to protect the border and the wagon road to El Paso. Fort Clark also drew settlers, and neighboring Brackettville—named for Oscar Brackett, who owned the first general store—thrived as a frontier way station. Factors including the mechanization of the cavalry led the Army to close Fort Clark in 1946, a blow to Brackettville’s economy. Twenty-five years later, in 1971, a developer purchased the 2,700-acre fort and transformed it into a retirement resort. Fort Clark Springs took shape among the barracks and officers’ quarters with houses, a hotel, spring-fed swimming pool, 18-hole golf course, RV park, and nature trails. Russell Nowell and his wife, Patti, moved to Fort Clark 16 years ago from Bellville, attracted by the solitude and proximity to nearby family. Now semiretired, Russell volunteers as president of the Fort Clark Historical Society and curator of the Old Guardhouse Museum.
LIFESTYLE
TexasHighways

Going Galactic in The Big Bend of West Texas

“Nothing beats the night sky over Texas,” says adventure photographer Jason Weingart, who took this space-themed shot a couple of years ago in the Chihuahuan Desert near Big Bend National Park. While teaching an astrophotography workshop, Weingart donned an astronaut costume and pointed the lens at himself. He used a timer connected to his camera to control the shutter and provide a “unique perspective of the landscape and the night sky.” Weingart says the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 2019 inspired the idea for the scene, which is reminiscent of the famous 1969 photo of Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin with the American flag on the moon.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

A New Book Explores the Lost African American Restaurants of Galveston

When Diane Henderson was a child growing up in 1960s Galveston, she and her siblings went crabbing with their grandmother in the summer. They would wake up before the sun rose and make their way down to the beach, where their grandmother would hang a chicken neck from an old broom handle and wade into the water to attract crabs. When she felt a tug, she would scoop a net underneath the crab and eventually take her catch home to make baked crab. “We had a ball,” Henderson remembers.
GALVESTON, TX
TexasHighways

Historian H.W. Brands Unravels Key Moments in American History

Ideas for new books bubble to the surface when historian H.W. Brands talks about his work. But that’s no surprise considering Brands, a history professor at the University of Texas, has written more than 30 books on U.S. history, economics, and foreign affairs. With subjects ranging from Benjamin Franklin to the Cold War, Brands’ work examines the building blocks of America as we know it today.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

7 Great Moments in Texas Thanksgiving Turkey History

Every year, the President of the United States pardons a turkey before Thanksgiving, protecting a lucky fowl from becoming the main course at someone’s dinner table. But did you know it was a Texan, President George H.W. Bush, who made pardoning a turkey at the White House an official tradition? This is just one of the great moments in the Lone Star State’s history with Thanksgiving and turkey.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Cowboys Through History

In 1521 a Spanish ship arrived in what is now Mexico. In the cargo hold was a small group of cattle—six heifers and a bull, perhaps. The cattle shipper, Gregorio de Villalobos, could not have known that these cows, the first of their kind in the New World, would shape the history of North America, be the seed stock of empires, and, ultimately, lead to the creation of the cowboy.
ANIMALS
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
714
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy