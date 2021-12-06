ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S.'s Blinken spoke with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Monday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMejt_0dFXmylM00

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he is expected to warn Russia of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a invasion of Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the United States remains committed to NATO's open door policy and that the alliance should remain ready to aspirants when they're ready. Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, now aspires to join the European Union and NATO.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Metro International

Zelenskiy says he discussed east Ukraine peace process with France’s Macron

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he had discussed ways to unlock the four-way peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron. “Agreed on joint next steps. Discussed threats to Ukraine’s energy security & diversification of energy sources,” he...
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. A senior State Department official told reporters at a meeting of the grouping's top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, that Moscow still had time to change course. "But if they choose not to pursue that path,  there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," the official said. "A large number of democratic countries will join us in imposing costs," they added.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay 'terrible price' if it invades Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine. Biden told reporters the possibility of sending U.S. ground combat troops to Ukraine in the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Russia Ratchets Up Pressure On Ukraine As Biden Consults Zelenskiy

Russia continued to ramp up rhetoric against Kyiv as U.S. President Joe Biden held talks with Ukraine's leader and was to offer security reassurances nine eastern European NATO allies amid a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border. General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, warned Ukraine...
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

Could Javelin Missiles Tip a War With Russia in Ukraine’s Favor?

A major weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal is the American-made Javelin missile. Javelin was designed to destroy Russian tanks, and is by all accounts an excellent weapon. Ukraine has far too few Javelins for the weapon to make a difference on the battlefield. The American-made Javelin anti-tank missile has recently...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Washington Examiner

No, the US should not consider nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi made eye-raising comments this week during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Wicker took a very hawkish view regarding the United States's involvement in the situation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that President Joe Biden should not rule out putting troops in Ukraine. Then, almost as if it were taken from the plot of Dr. Strangelove, Wicker stated that the U.S. should not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.
FOREIGN POLICY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on the Senate Floor: Russian Troops Amassed on the Border of Ukraine are President Biden’s Fault for Surrendering to Putin and Gifting Him Nord Stream 2

‘If, God forbid, we see Russian tanks moving into Ukraine, remember this moment where Senate Democrats objected […] the Russian troops on the Ukrainian border are Joe Biden’s fault, and they are Senate Democrats’ fault for being unwilling to stand up to a president of their own party’
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Russian#State Department#The European Union
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Welcomes Biden's 'Personal Role' on Peace in Eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's "personal role" in trying to attain peace in eastern Ukraine, in his first comments after Biden held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier. Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy also hoped that Ukraine...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Putin Signals Change of Tone on Ukraine After Biden Call

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday characterized his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden the day before as open, substantive and constructive, and he announced that the Kremlin would within a week – perhaps even days – present the U.S. with new proposals on joint security issues. Putin...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Biden to Speak With Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Bucharest Nine on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries on the eastern edge of NATO, the White House said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy