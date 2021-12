Thanks to having starred in projects like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, actor Jessica Henwick has been afforded opportunities to join a number of exciting franchises, with Henwick recently confirming that she previously had auditions for both The Matrix Resurrections and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though she was told she had to pick one audition over the other, ultimately securing a role in The Matrix sequel. While neither part was guaranteed, she recalled to Entertainment Weekly that the decision about which project to pursue felt like a moment lifted straight from the original The Matrix.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO