Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has just launched its December 2 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. It seems that even two months after the release of the title, All-Star Brawl is still going strong and is continuing to receive consistent updates. This one’s quite the heavy hitter too, introducing alt costumes for all characters alongside improvements for balance sake and to hitboxes. Given these have all been highly requested without a doubt, those still playing should take solace in these new additions. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl in its December 2 update!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO