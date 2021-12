I was lucky enough to have a mom that showed me I Love Lucy as a kid. Even as a child in the 1980s, the show’s comedy works wonders. Lucille Ball was nothing short of a comic genius and the show’s writing set the bar for sitcoms for decades. So how do you tell a story about a legend like this who took a surprising path to comedy and her marriage/partnership with Cuban singer Desi Arnaz? How do you work that into a two-hour story? Writer-director Aaron Sorkin would probably like the answer because he certainly didn’t figure it out with Being the Ricardos. While Sorkin clearly feels some kinship with the setting of a sitcom having served as a showrunner on four different series over the course of his career, he seems uncertain about where to turn his lens on this story. Is it about the challenges of making an outstanding half-hour of television in a single week? Is it about the give-and-take of Ball and Arnaz’ marriage? Is it about Ball’s brilliant mind? Is it about that time when she was accused of being a communist? Sorkin decides his movie should be all of these things, and it makes Being the Ricardos all set-up without a punchline.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO