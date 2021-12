Manchester City’s busy December month begins on Wednesday 1st away at Villa Park against Aston Villa with kick-off being at 20:15 GMT. As for team news, Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the fixture and therefore it is likely the back two pairing will be Ruben Dias and John Stones. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were all absent from the matchday squad against West Ham United at the weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO