Clint Barton Ditches His Signature Bow-and-Arrows in the First Two Episodes of ‘Hawkeye’

Hawkeye fans probably weren't expecting to see so many jokes about Thanos in the new show. Clint Barton is holding a "Thanos Was Right" mug in the opening entries on Disney+, and the viewers couldn't get over that fact. Social media is basically bursting with reactions to these little nods. Such small details make the Marvel world look like it's moving along. For the first time in a long time, you have a street-level view of what all those people must think after their day-to-day lives have been altered forever by the presence of aliens, cyborgs, and witches. Of course, there would be some people that think Thanos had a point. A man who ended up fighting him outside of the Avengers facility and lost multiple comrades probably wouldn't think so. Just as Hawkeye shows MCU fans what the world they love looks like at the ground level, there is a fish out of water character to the archer that we've all been following since 2011.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO