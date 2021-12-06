ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Barton Ditches His Signature Bow-and-Arrows in the First Two Episodes of ‘Hawkeye’

By McKenzie Boney
New University Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for “Hawkeye.”. Continuing its highly popular Disney+ series lineup, Marvel released the first two episodes of “Hawkeye” on Nov. 24. In this new series, viewers are introduced to 22-year-old Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — a master archer and elegantly skilled fighter expected to take on...

www.newuniversity.org

ComicBook

Hawkeye: Marvel Exec on If Clint Barton Will Get His Iconic Mask

The world of Silver and Bronze Age comics is full of ridiculous costumes, most of which would yield disastrous results if adapted for live-action. One of those costumes includes that of Hawkeye, with a purple H on his forehead and a cowl that makes him look like a lighter version of Wolverine. If recent comments by Trinh Tran serve as any indication, it doesn't look like the costume will be making an appearance in the Disney+ series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Fans Can't Believe Clint Barton's Thanos Was Right Mug

Hawkeye fans probably weren't expecting to see so many jokes about Thanos in the new show. Clint Barton is holding a "Thanos Was Right" mug in the opening entries on Disney+, and the viewers couldn't get over that fact. Social media is basically bursting with reactions to these little nods. Such small details make the Marvel world look like it's moving along. For the first time in a long time, you have a street-level view of what all those people must think after their day-to-day lives have been altered forever by the presence of aliens, cyborgs, and witches. Of course, there would be some people that think Thanos had a point. A man who ended up fighting him outside of the Avengers facility and lost multiple comrades probably wouldn't think so. Just as Hawkeye shows MCU fans what the world they love looks like at the ground level, there is a fish out of water character to the archer that we've all been following since 2011.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Hawkeye series premiere recap: When Kate Bishop met Clint Barton

Hark the herald angels sing, "Glory to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest hero, Kate Bishop!" After years of waiting, Kate Bishop, Marvel Comics' other Hawkeye, finally makes her live-action debut on Disney+'s Hawkeye. Kate has been a fan-favorite character arguably since she was introduced in 2005's Young Avengers, but at the very least since her co-leading role with Clint Barton in Matt Fraction and David Aja's critically-acclaimed Hawkeye comics run. So, there was a lot riding on the House of Ideas' latest television project. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to Kate, played by a magnetic and hilarious Hailee Steinfeld. Sure, the show is nominally about both Kate and Jeremy Renner's Clint, the MCU's original Hawkeye, but don't be fooled. This is very much Steinfeld's show and Renner is just along for the ride, at least based on the first two episodes. The show smartly centers most of the action around Kate and the least interesting Avenger basically gets roped into the plot against his will.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hawkeye has a secret Iron Man reference in the first episode

Hawkeye has finally landed on Disney Plus, and it has hit the bullseye with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The stripped-back, street-level, crime drama has opened to great reviews from critics who’ve praised the show as fun, exciting, and exceedingly Christmassy. Our own Anthony McGlynn enjoyed that – after what seems...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye Featurette Chronicles Clint Barton's Journey in the MCU

Marvel Studios invites fans to look back at Clint Barton's journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new featurette for Hawkeye. On the premiere date for the new Disney+ series, Marvel Studios goes behind the scenes to chronicle Jeremy Renner's debut as the heroic archer in 2011's Thor, through his numerous appearances in Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War. It hasn't been an easy road for Hawkeye, as one of the only non-powered characters among Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, as the featurette reveals, the Hawkeye streaming series allows fans to get to learn more about him up-close and personal.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hawkeye’ On Disney+, Where Clint Barton Reluctantly Takes On A Protégé, Just When He Wants To Get Home For Christmas

Because of Jeremy Renner’s various MCU appearances as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, we know that he can be more than the brooding, mumbling presence that we saw recently in the other streaming series he stars in, Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown. Now that Clint has become the focus of his own series, we can see all of Renner’s abilities on display. Read on for more.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Hawkeye': Inside 'Rogers the Musical' and Why It's Important to Clint Barton's Story (Exclusive)

After much anticipation, Hawkeye finally debuted with the first two episodes of its six-part, limited run on Disney+. In the Christmas-themed Marvel series, which takes place after the blip, Jeremy Renner reprises his role as an aging Clint Barton, who is trying to make up for lost time with his family in a post-Avengers world. And before a chance encounter with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) derails those plans, that includes Barton taking his kids to a Broadway performance of Rogers the Musical in New York City.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere Recap: The Clint Barton School of Mentorship

The series premiere of Hawkeye opens in the middle of the MCU’s Battle of New York, the showdown between the Avengers and an Asgardian trickster god and his alien army that served as the climax to 2012’s The Avengers. But the scene begins far away from the heart of the fight, even far away from the arrow-slinging Avenger who finally got his own TV show. It starts in the home of a girl named Kate Bishop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'Hawkeye' Head Writer Jonathan Igla Breaks Down the First Two Episodes, From Kate and Clint's Initial Meeting to That Episode 2 Closer

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye. Hawkeye, which premiered with its first two episodes on Disney+ today, picks up with the continuing story of the MCU two years after the universe-changing circumstances of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is hoping to spend a quiet and uneventful Christmas with his family, but those plans get derailed quickly when his path crosses with that of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a skilled archer who has her own personal history with Hawkeye. The series also promises to follow up on the aftermath of the MCU film Black Widow, which saw Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) being mistakenly led to believe that Clint was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) death on Vormir. The show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox, as well as Jolt the Golden Retriever as Lucky the Pizza Dog.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Hawkeye episode 1 recap: Who’s Kate Bishop? And what’s Clint been up to?

Hawkeye is finally here, and it’s starting with a bang! (Or a bell toll, rather.) Not only does the series focus on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, but it also introduces us to a plethora of new faces, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). Read on to learn what happened in Hawkeye episode 1, “Never Meet Your Heroes.”
TV SERIES

