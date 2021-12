The Oregon football coaching search is officially under way now that Mario Cristobal has left for Miami, and the Ducks figure to attract a strong pool of candidates thanks to their recent track record of success, the coolness factor and, of course, the connection with Nike via co-founder Phil Knight, an Oregon alum. Although UCLA coach Chip Kelly has generated quite a bit of buzz early — he led Oregon to a number of successful years during his first stint in Eugene — 247Sports' Bud Elliott said on the CBS Sports Cover 3 College Football Podcast that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is a name that fans should pay attention to. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell likewise said that he thinks Kiffin should leave the Rebels while his stock remains high.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO