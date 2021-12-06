Two men hold employee at gunpoint with BB gun, say Brownsville Police

EDITOR’S NOTE UPDATE: Brownsville Police said both men have been identified as Alfonso Longoria, 25 and Osvaldo Amaro, 22.

Brownsville Police also received a second call of an aggravated robbery that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of E. Elizabeth.

According to police, the victim recognized Longoria from the Facebook post as the male subject who approached her and displayed a gun. Longoria requested money and once the money was handed over Longoria left running.

The incident was reviewed by officers using the Downtown Camera System and confirmed the incident. Longoria is now being investigated for this Aggravated Robbery As well, said police.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning Brownsville Police officers responded to a robbery call at the 500 block of E 13th St.







Police said around 9:45 two men walked into the location and held an employee at gunpoint and requested money. The men managed to get an undisclosed amount of money and left the area.

The men took off running in the downtown area of Brownsville and were apprehended by officers. One male suspect was arrested at the 1200 block of E. Levee St and the second suspect was arrested on the 600 block of E. 11th St.

Police said a black BB gun was recovered from one of the suspects along with several bills. Both suspects were transported to the Brownsville City Jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The department said they are working vigilantly throughout this holiday season to make it a safe environment for Brownsville residents.

