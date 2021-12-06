ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042: How to Fix Mouse Not Working Bug

By Mykel Bright
thenerdstash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of the massive Update 3 patch, some PC players of Battlefield 2042 found themselves in an awful predicament: their mouse was not working. This mouse bug doesn’t come with an official fix just yet, but the devs know of the issue and approve of a method to correct...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Deep Rock Galactic Joins PlayStation in January 2022

The PlayStation version of Deep Rock Galactic has been announced. Deep Rock Galactic’s been on PC and Xbox for a bit of time now, and for the past year, it’s been critically acclaimed, with over three million users across both platforms and attaining several awards. The game’s premise is rather...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Battlefield 2042 Update #2 Patch Notes Roll Out With Weapon Changes, Bug Fixes

Bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons except Shotguns. This should result in better accuracy during gameplay. Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range. Resolved an issue where players who were killed close to obstacles such...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

GUIDE: How to fix Spotify Offline Sync not working

Users have reported a Spotify “Offline Sync not working” error which renders them unable to play their music playlists without being connected to the internet, which is the whole point of the offline sync function. In this case, users attempting to use the download function to create an offline music playlist and sync files for use just hit a wall and Spotify won’t let them. Here’s how to fix the Spotify not syncing offline function.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Battlefield 2042
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Halo Infinite Wasp’s chain gun challenge not working

Players have been reporting a problem with the Halo Infinite Wasp’s chain gun challenge not working right, which is making things really difficult for anyone trying to get all the XP on the Battle Pass. Reportedly, the Halo Infinite Wasp chaingun challenge is not tracking correctly, meaning that the Spartan kills needed to complete the objective aren’t registering on the Battle Pass. Is there a Halo Infinite Wasp challenge fix?
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Xbox One Sync Button Not Working

In most cases, it is only when your Xbox One controller stops syncing that you realize how important it is. Without a controller to interface with it, your gaming console is nothing more than an expensive piece of techno-art. Sure, you can use Xbox Smartglass or connect a mouse and...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Is Your Snipping Tool Not Working? Here's How to Fix It

The Snipping Tool is an important feature of any Windows operating system; it allows users to capture, edit, and save screenshots directly onto their PC. However, since Windows Vista, the program hasn't been the most stable. Even as we moved onto Windows 10 and 11, the Snipping tool tended to run into strange issues. Such issues prompt the “Snipping tool not working” error repeatedly, which might hinder your workflow and slow you down.
SOFTWARE
gamepur.com

How to fix the DCAT Resource Not Found bug in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was recently released, and players have already started to encounter bugs and errors. One of the errors is DCAT Resource Not Found, which causes blue screens of death (BSoD) in some cases. Although this error is mainly prevalent in PC, Xbox users have been facing the issue as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vg247.com

Battlefield 2042 console players want mouse and keyboard support

The arrival of cross-play gave rise to another great, often neglected feature of new consoles: their ability to support mouse and keyboard. Battlefield 2042 supports cross-play between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - but only PC players get the choice of input device. If you're playing on PS5 or...
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Massive Battlefield 2042 Update Is Packed With Bug Fixes But Also Breaks The Game For Some

Battlefield 2042 has had quite a few issues since launch and in trying to fix them all, the developers inadvertently introduced a few more bugs, like horizontal mouse input and being unable to load into a server. For those who have been playing Battlefield games for a long time this will probably not come as a shock—there were issues with Battlefield 4 having bugs where you would die at 1HP, servers crashing mid-game the first month of release (which not only would lead to being booted in the middle of the match but also losing all progression), slow tickrate servers, and poor hit boxes all contributing to players feeling cheated. "I lit them up with a whole mag" was a common complaint even six months after release.
VIDEO GAMES
maketecheasier.com

Why Encryption Is Not Working on Windows 11 Home, and How to Fix It

Windows 11 is here and has some new bells and whistles. One notable change was the focus on security and privacy. For example, the TPM 2.0 chip was made mandatory, and device-wide encryption was enabled by default. However, for some Windows 11 Home users, the Device Encryption option is completely missing in Settings. Why is that happening, and how do we fix it?
SOFTWARE
IGN

Battlefield 2042 to Release First Major Fix Later This Week

After a particularly difficult and divisive launch, EA and DICE are releasing a second update for Battlefield 2042 on November 25, followed by a "substantial" third update in early December, and a fourth update sometime before the holidays. The second and third updates aim to address various technical issues and gameplay balancing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Farming Simulator 22 contracts not working bug

Farming Sim 22 players are finding themselves unable to complete in-game harvest contracts. The Farming Simulator 22 contracts not working bug is incredibly annoying, leaving those it affects in search of a fix. Is there a quick, easy, and best solution? Here’s the need-to-know info on fixing the FS22 broken contracts issue on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: How to fix a laggy mouse

When your computer is working as it should, you don’t appreciate it, but when something small goes wrong, it can feel like a major frustration. I am currently experiencing a sluggish or laggy mouse. If you notice your cursor movements are slower or less precise than they used to be,...
COMPUTERS
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: What is Sudowoodo’s Weakness?

With the recent release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players are getting a chance to jump back into the region of Sinnoh and are once again trying to “catch ’em all.” Once you do get your hands on these Pokémon, that is only half the battle with the other half being… well, the battles themselves. When you get into a Pokémon battle, it is important to know the weaknesses of your Pokémon. One of these Pokémon that you will need to know these stats for is Sudowoodo. Luckily, I can clear up how these stats work and which ones you need to pay attention to. This guide will tell you what are Sudowoodo’s Weakness in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft 1.18: Where to Find Diamonds

Minecraft version 1.18 adds the Caves and Cliffs Part II update, bringing revamped overworld generation, most notably new caves as well as mountains. Along with higher mountain peaks, now you can go much deeper down in the Y-coordinate — or into the ground — than ever before. However, this also means that in Minecraft 1.18 a number of Ores including the extremely valuable Diamond can only be found deeper underground compared to previous versions. Here’s where you can locate and eventually farm the new Diamond spot in the Minecraft 1.18 update.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft 1.18: What is Simulation Distance?

Despite its simple, blocky looks, Minecraft has become an increasingly complex game over the years thanks to its “pure sandbox” nature as well as the game’s behind-the-scene internal framework. From the abundance of gameplay mechanics, in-game mechanisms, and settings, there are tons of things to explore and experiment with Minecraft especially with its 1.18 Cliff and Caves update. One of the various options and settings in Minecraft 1.18 is a parameter called Simulation Distance.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

FFXIV Servers Down for Maintenance Ahead of Endwalker Release

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV (otherwise popularly known as FFXIV) may have been met with confusion when they tried to log in today. Some may have been hoping to finish storylines due to the release delay of FFXIV Endwalker. Unfortunately, the FFXIV servers have been down throughout the day for another reason. There’s nothing to become all too alarmed about, which is a relief for those anxious over the servers being offline. The game is temporarily undergoing updates. and is the first update since FFXIV resulted in a massive wave of success earlier this year. Starting at 1AM, they plan to keep the FFXIV servers down until tomorrow, December 3, at the same time. From there, early access will begin for our next big story!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tribes of Midgard Slithers its Way Into Season 2 This Month

Tribes of Midgard creators Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing have today announced the next season of content for the survival title, aptly named Season 2: Serpent Saga! This new season of content will release on December 14, available for free for all who own the standard versions of Tribes of Midgard. Should you not have the standard version of the title, it’s available for $19.99 on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and starting on December 14, the Epic Games Store!
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

How to Fix it When a Mechanical Keyboard Key is Not Working

This article explains how to fix it when a mechanical keyboard key isn’t working. What Causes Mechanical Keyboard Keys to Stop Working?. Mechanical keyboard keys can stop working for many reasons. If the keyboard doesn’t work at all, it’s likely to be a connection or driver problem. If just one key stops working like if your A key is not working while the rest work fine, it's more likely to be a problem with that particular switch.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy