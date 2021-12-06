ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Comes to Google Stadia Today

By C. Anthony Rivera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper The Wild Gentlemen and publisher HandyGames aren’t ready to put down the Chicken Police. After a year of accumulating critical acclaim since its November 5, 2020 launch, Chicken Police – Paint it RED is coming to Google Stadia, joining the ranks of all the other platforms that host the title....

