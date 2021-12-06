ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Notifies U.S. State Department Employees That Pegasus Is Targeting Their iPhones

By Jesse Hollington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Apple launched a lawsuit against NSO Group in an attempt to shut down the notorious Pegasus spyware, promising to help fund research to combat the abuse of such tools. At the same time, Apple promised to begin notifying anybody it believes has been targeted by Pegasus and...

theiet.org

Apple cuts iPhone 13 manufacturing targets due to slowing demand

Apple has told suppliers who make components for its iPhone that customer demand is slowing more than it had anticipated, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the news organisation said that Apple had told its suppliers not to expect a surge in demand early next year, and that it may not reach the kind of “blockbuster” sales targets originally envisioned.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Report: 9 State Department officials’ iPhones were hacked with NSO Group spyware

The iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by an unknown assailant using spyware from Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group, Reuters reported today. Reuters cited sources as saying that the breaches took place over the past few months. The cyberattacks reportedly targeted State Department employees who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

iPhones of Nine State Department Staffers Hacked Using Israeli Firm’s Spyware

The iPhones of nine State Department employees were hacked by an unknown entity using spyware developed by the Israeli-based NSO Group, Reuters reported Friday. The attacks occurred in recent months and focused on diplomats with ties to Uganda, the report said, though the identity of those who initiated the attacks is unknown. NSO said it was not aware of its product being used for the breaches, but it plans to take action once it does find out who is behind them. “If our investigation shall show these actions indeed happened with NSO's tools, such customer will be terminated permanently and legal actions will take place,” an NSO spokesperson told Reuters. The company said it would also “cooperate with any relevant government authority and present the full information we will have.” The revelation comes just over a week after Apple sued NSO over its spying on its customers, the third major tech company to battle it after Facebook and WhatsApp in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ithinkdiff.com

Apple notifies suppliers of iPhone 13’s diminishing demand ahead of Holidays

In addition to supply constraints, Apple is facing another problem that could impact its Holidays sales, a reduction in iPhone 13’s demand. Bloomberg reports that the tech giant has notified suppliers that demand for its latest flagship iPhone series is slowing down because consumers are tired of waiting for the high-end iPhone 13 Pro models.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pegasus maker probes reports its spyware targeted US diplomats

The Israeli spyware maker in the Pegasus surveillance scandal said Friday it was investigating reports the firm’s technology was used to target iPhones of some US diplomats in Africa. Apple has begun alerting people whose phones were hacked by NSO’s spyware, which essentially turns handsets into pocket spying devices and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tim Cook signed a ‘secret $275billion deal with China in 2016 promising to help develop their economy in return for quashing regulatory actions against Apple’

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally met with Chinese government officials in 2016 and forged a secret $275billion deal with Beijing allowing the iPhone maker to freely do business on the mainland in exchange for helping it develop its technology sector. Cook visited China in 2016 after government regulators began to...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Leaked doc reveals which messengers send the most data to FBI

An internal FBI report reveals how WhatsApp and iMessage happily hand over users' data to the Feds, sometimes providing the source and destination of messages every 15 minutes. The sensitive Federal Bureau of Investigation paper, unearthed by the transparency group Property of the People, spells out in concise yet shocking...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Magazine

Apple: NSO Group Spyware Was Used Against State Dept Employees

Apple has reportedly warned several US Department of State employees their phones were hacked by an unidentified attacker using spyware that was developed by NSO Group. Reuters reports that "at least nine" State Department employees "either based in Uganda or focused on matters concerning the East African country" were hacked. The Apple IDs on the compromised devices were said to be associated with their "@state.gov" email addresses.
TECHNOLOGY
Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
