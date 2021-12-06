ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Blasts Cancel Culture After On-Set Allegations

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin addressed his beliefs on cancel culture and wokeness.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said that the numerous HR allegations made against him stem from his “silliness on set.”

“They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at,” he explained before confirming that he has not been fired.

He compared his work on the family ABC sitcom to Curb Your Enthusiasm. If he’s not being “silly” then people have asked him if he was alright. He noted that the show’s producer is female and that he believes the allegations are because his default greeting is to hug.

“I need to do what I need to do to keep my energy up and do what I do,” he added. “So I don’t know what to say. To me, if you’re a stand-in on a show and you don’t like the content or the behavior… If someone’s going after you, that’s different. But in terms of in general—well, then by God, quit, go someplace else.”

Despite his go-to-greeting, he plans on not doing any of this behavior on the set of The Goldbergs ever again.

“When I do shoot more days, just to make it go smooth, I will not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything. Out of respect,” he explained. “I’m just going to keep it on the QT, because you know why? They’re my bosses. And they have every right to have the set be the way they want.”

‘The Goldbergs’ Star on Handling Cancel Culture

Garlin knows that social media can ruin someone’s career. He does not approve of people getting offended for someone else. The Goldbergs star told the outlet that anyone who was personally offended by his past actions or words, should let him know. He wants to respect their wishes. The reporter asked about the power dynamic between being a leading cast member, boss, and the crew. Garlin questioned if the interviewer had an “agenda” or aim to make him look bad before answering the question.

“I love the term ‘woke.’ I think woke is good,” Garlin shared. “I think enlightened is good. I’m all good with all of it. And I do agree—there’s a power dynamic at work in Hollywood, but there’s also… you’re a stand-in, I’ve worked my a– off to be the star of the show. So you have every right to not be treated poorly, but you don’t have every right to dictate my behavior, if it has nothing to do with you based on what it feels [like]. That’s just my opinion. And that’s what I’m doing here.”

