Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of the 2006 Pokémon instalments and exciting new features all held within. Notably, players have been testing the limits of what the new games have to offer, putting them through the paces as they try to discover everything that the player can do in the experience whether it was an intended feature…or a not so intended feature. The latter is what this article will focus on with information spreading like wildfire that there is a way to clone Pokémon and their held items in the game. This guide article will explain the glitch, talk about when the developers will likely fix it, and actually go through the method of how to do it if you are wanting to start ‘testing’ the glitch on how to clone Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

