CHICAGO (CBS) — Impressive winds Monday kept the “feels like” temp in the teens and 20s.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll be clear Monday with a very cold air mass in place. In the morning it will feel like the single digits.

There will be a few flurries around Tuesday as temps struggle.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 11.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with flurries. High 24.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 34.