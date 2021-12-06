ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Among 130 Performers For Netflix's New Stand-Up Festival

By Lauren Crawford
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Netflix's 11-day stand-up comedy festival is coming to Los Angeles in April.

On Monday (December 6), the streaming service announced “Netflix Is a Joke," which will feature 130 comics – including Kevin Hart , Chris Rock , Wanda Sykes , Maya Rudolph , and Dave Chappelle , whose recent Netflix stand-up special, The Closer , led to heavy criticism and protests over his transphobic material .

The 130 comedians will perform at 25 venues throughout L.A. between April 28 and May 8. The festival was originally scheduled for last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Chappelle’s performance, titled “Dave Chappelle and Friends,” will kick off the festival at the Hollywood Bowl on April 28.

More confirmed talent for the festival, per The Hollywood Reporter : Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, and Tina Fey.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles, ” Netflix’s director of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw , said in a statement. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new faces in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

The festival will run from April 28 to May 8. Presales will be available starting Tuesday (December 7) and tickets for all events will go on sale on December 10 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com .

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

