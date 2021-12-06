ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DePaul Business Law Clinic Helps Build Businesses By Matching Law Students With Women Entrepreneurs

By Jamaica Ponder
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh5Id_0dFXkWSO00

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul business law clinic is working towards building our local economies one female entrepreneur at a time.

The law clinic matches current law students with women from across the city, providing necessary legal advice counseling and business expertise – all at an affordable cost.

Afenya Montgomery noted that the iCAN Collective is one of the many new businesses to grow from this collaboration.

“We’re all about pairing diverse entrepreneurs – people of color, primarily Black women – to resources and information to build their businesses,” Montgomery said.

In her quest to help get others’ ideas off the ground, Afenya needed some help herself. The law clinic was that, and more.

“I was able to work with them – really hands-on,” Montgomery said.

They paired her with law and business students who, for a flat rate of $500 per semester, worked as her direct consultants. The clinic helped her outline the lease for her space and even offered support in developing a COVID-friendly business strategy.

Founder of the Business Law Clinic, Professor, and Associate Dean Julie D. Lawton describes the partnership as mutually beneficial for both the businesses and students.

“For our students, it’s this wonderful, vibrant, interdisciplinary experience,” Lawton said, “and for our clients, they’re able to get this holistic support. Not only on the law, but on the tech side as well.”

Nika Vaughan, founder and owner of the Plant Salon , is a returning client of the Law Clinic.

This is the clinic’s fourth year of serving local female-owned businesses, and all businesses are welcome. To learn more about the Law Clinic, visit DePaul’s website .

“It was an amazing opportunity to work with all these people who have all this great knowledge just mobilized for your business,” Vaughan said.

Both Montgomery and Vaughan were able to access the Law Clinic through their involvement in the Business Accelerator program at DePaul University’s Women in Entrepreneurship Institute.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

North Lawndale Church Feeding People With Food, Life Skills, Educational Opportunities And Legal Help

CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest census data available online shows nearly half of North Lawndale residents live in poverty. But as Morning Insider Marissa Parra showed us Friday, one church is working to arm residents with both food and life tools. They say you need to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes to understand them. But here, all you need to do is walk inside. What people were feeling when they showed up to Jesus Word Center Church in North Lawndale was hunger. “We offer what we call ‘felt needs’, what the community feels,” said Pastor Maddie Phillips. So every Thursday, the church...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Looking To Hire Contractors For $85 Million Project At Job Matchmaking Event

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here’s a job opportunity for all contractors for a pretty big project. It’s the city’s $85 million joint public training campus. It will help first responders prepare for different calls. Union cardholders are invited to attend Friday’s job matchmaking event. it’s taking place at Alderman Emma Mitts office located at 4926 W. Chicago Ave. from 3 to 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Plant Shop Joins Numerous Nontraditional Mall Tenants In Chicago As Retail Landscape Evolves

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Coresight Research group says 25 percent of America’s malls are projected to close by 2025. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Thursday morning, some local malls are getting creative in a race to replace empty storefronts made worse by the pandemic. Across from the pristine mannequins of the Banana Republic Factory Store at Block 37, Desiree Washington gets her hands dirty. Her slice of heaven is trimming greens. “Oh, I love them! I’ve got plant tights, plant dresses – I frequently even have plant masks,” Washington said. She co-owns the Potting Bench Plant Studio with her partner Aaron Bouverette. During...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy