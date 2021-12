In one month’s time, Madi Sue Montgomery got a new job, a team, and a new last name. Safe to say it’s been a busy fall for the former Oklahoma State standout. Montgomery spent the last two seasons in a graduate assistant role at her alma mater and was beginning to settle into a new video analyst role in Stillwater when an assistant coaching position opened at Tulsa. Though she had been choosy about what full-time coaching roles she looked into since her playing career ended, the job just an hour up the road had too much potential not to dig into it a little deeper.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO