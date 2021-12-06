ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Moffett, mediator, briefly baseball union head, dead at 90

yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va, (AP) — Kenneth Moffett, the federal mediator during the 1981 baseball strike who briefly succeeded Marvin Miller as the second head of the players’ association, has died. He was 90. Moffett died Nov. 19 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, said his wife, the former...

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Before getting locked out, players loaded up Wednesday as big league teams unlocked their coffers for an unprecedented spending spree. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MLB
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Lawyer May Join GOP Field Running For Pennsylvania’s Open U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a brief interview, Bochetto, 69, said he is “looking at it very, very seriously and it’s very likely” that he will decide to run. Bochetto has considered running for mayor many times in the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy. In August, Bochetto won a judge’s ruling preventing the city of Philadelphia from removing a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Stop the Steal Organizer Ali Alexander Is Cooperating With Capitol Riot Committee

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
comomag.com

December: Briefly in the News

The latest news featuring Watlow, Columbia College, Welcome Home, Rusk Rehabilitation, Burrell Behavioral Health, and Preferred Family Healthcare. Watlow, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, announced that its facility in Columbia is currently hiring new operator technicians due to increased demand. The transformation of Watlow’s Columbia plant into one of the company’s Manufacturing Centers of Excellence, which began in 2019, now has the facility looking for more team members to play an important role in helping reduce the global microchip shortage. “As the global microchip and semiconductor shortages became severe, we accelerated our transition of the Columbia plant to make our high value thermal products,” says Trevor Henry, director of operations at Watlow’s Columbia facility. “The current high level of demand for our products is projected to continue for many years, ensuring long-term employment at our Columbia facility. We are looking to hire and train at least 20 new team members in advanced manufacturing techniques that align with our industry 4.0 strategies.”
ECONOMY
yourvalley.net

Navajo Nation: 61 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest daily virus figures released Sunday brought the tribe’s totals to 40,085 cases since the pandemic began. The known death toll remains at 1,551. Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the...
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
John
Person
Marvin Miller
Person
Donald Fehr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Mediator#Mediation#Ap#The New York Times#Fmcs#The Associated Press
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday before being arrested, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The 57-year-old man told police he had left the handgun in his bag by accident but the incident is sure to raise alarm over ongoing security breaches, almost a year after the deadly January 6 insurrection. With numerous dignitaries including President Joe Biden due in the Capitol Rotunda for Republican statesman Bob Dole's memorial, the House of Representatives worker was waved through security at the nearby Longworth office block across the road. The breach was noticed and he was detained four minutes after entering. But the delay was not significantly shorter than the typical duration of mass shootings in the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Maryland will remove governor from parole process, limit immigration detention

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s governors will no longer have a role in parole decisions and counties will be banned from entering into agreements with the federal government to hold detainees in their local jails, after a series of veto override votes in the General Assembly on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Throws Out Mask Mandate For Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schoolchildren may soon be attending classes unmasked under a state Supreme Court ruling Friday that threw out the Wolf administration’s statewide mandate that face coverings be worn inside K-12 school buildings. The justices announced the decision but have not yet issued a written opinion that explains their reasoning. They ruled that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization. The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senators vote to block Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the measure up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy