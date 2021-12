Eileen Ash was the world's oldest Test cricketer, but only came to the wider public's attention when she had already reached the century mark. Born in London in 1911, she received her first cricket set at the age of five. She appeared in three Tests in 1937 under her maiden name Eileen Whelan, and after the Second World War, featured in four more in 1949.

OBITUARIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO