Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

By Fashion Style Editor
 5 days ago

PARIS — Chanel has responded to online controversy about its advent calendar after being mocked by influencers over the contents of the limited-edition box, resulting in a flood of negative comments on social media in the run-up to its annual Métiers d’Art runway...

Washington Post

People are regretting spending $800 on a Chanel advent calendar featuring stickers and a dust bag

Christmas may not be canceled this year, but fashion house Chanel just might be — at least by underwhelmed customers and angry social media users. The luxury brand promised fans an advent calendar “unlike any other,” filled with surprises they “could treasure for years to come.” Shaped like an oversized Chanel No.5 perfume bottle, the limited edition calendar is made up of 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, which creators said would include an array of treats including makeup and perfume.
The Independent

Chanel faces widespread backlash over ‘tragic’ $825 advent calendar, which includes stickers and empty dust bag

Chanel is facing widespread backlash over its $825 advent calendar, which included stickers, sample-size products, an empty dust bag and a flipbook.This holiday season, the French luxury fashion house celebrated 100 years since the launch of its Chanel No 5 perfume with the advent calendar, which was designed in the bottle shape of the iconic scent.According to the website, inside the calendar, which the brand described as “a calendar unlike any other,” there are 27 boxes numbered five to 31, “each of which contains a full-sized fragrance or makeup product, a miniature or another surprise marked with Gabrielle Chanel’s...
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Advent Calendars

CHRONEXT, a luxury watch marketplace, has launched a new Advent calendar for 2021, expanding on last year's 2020 edition. Made from premium wood material and coated with black piano lacquer, the calendar provides an instant sense of luxury and sophistication. In terms of features, it delivers 24 illuminated doors that conceal a variety of expensive timepieces, which have been curated by the company to appeal to serious collectors. These include a rose gold A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk mechanical wristwatch, a limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Black Panther, and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Leopard.
BEAUTY & FASHION
