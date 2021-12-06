Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

The new Battlefield 2042 update accidentally revealed some special skins coming to the game in the future. One of these skins is a Santa skin, and it's been generating considerable backlash. Not only are some players unhappy with the skin itself, claiming it's out of place, but the bulk of the backlash has been about the fact that skins are in the works while the game is in the state it is. As you may know, Battlefield 2042 is loaded with bugs, suffering from performance issues, and is missing a laundry list of features. As a result, it's quickly losing its player base and is one of the lowest-rated games of all time. So, again players weren't pleased to see skins, especially silly skins, being added.

