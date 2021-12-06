Zendaya Gives a Nod to ‘Spider-Man’ at London Premiere

Zendaya debuted a stunning Doctor Octopus red carpet look at Ballon d'Or. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been no stranger to jaw-dropping premiere looks in the past. (Not to mention shutting down the Met Gala with a bunch of her previous costume choices.) This year, with her next appearance in the Spider-Man franchise, it only seems right to show Alfred Molina's iconic character some love. On her Instagram stories, she reposted a picture of her dress's metal back detailing that closely mirrors the spinal link that Doc Ock employs to control those metal arms. In that post, Zendaya says that "we love a reference," which is undeniably true when you consider how closely she adhered to some of the Met Gala themes in the past. It's no secret that the actress is the most fashionable of Tom Holland's co-stars in this trilogy. The Spider-Man star himself ends up lamp-shading this whenever they take a picture together. Check out her Doc Ock look down below:

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO