NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines

AFC playoff contenders will meet in Week 12 when the New England Patriots (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday. Bill Belichick has the Patriots rolling again thanks in large part to a top-ranked scoring defense. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has completed over 80 percent of his passes the past two games, giving life to an offense that has struggled in the post-Tom Brady era. Tennessee, meanwhile, has been arguably the league's most resilient team, as the Titans have battled injuries and found ways to win. They finally hit a roadblock last week, however, in a loss against a struggling Houston Texans squad, and they'll be looking for a bounce-back win to stay atop the AFC standings. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

