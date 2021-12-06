John Harbaugh Confirms Significant Ravens Injury News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just after Thanksgiving, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared himself a “Hallmark movie guy.” “I just like the stories, it makes me feel good about the world,” he said. “It’s either that or the news, it’s an easy choice.” (Stares in frazzled journalist.) Does he mind the acting? “I think it’s good,” he said. "I'm a Hallmark movie guy." pic.twitter.com/7pwprHmZRW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2021 On Thursday night, the Hallmark Channel embraced its high-profile fan, plugging the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” featuring a whopping 41 new holiday movies. The first one actually premiered back in October, per a press release. “Thanks for tuning in with us and sharing in the Holiday joy!” the channel tweeted. #JohnHarbaugh @ravens we love that you’re a Hallmark Movie guy! 💕 Thanks for tuning in with us and sharing in the Holiday joy! #CountdownToChristmas https://t.co/kVE91ENn8u — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 2, 2021 This time of year Hallmark is airing holiday content 24/7, giving Harbaugh plenty of opportunities to catch up on his favorites when he’s not breaking down film and preparing for the next Ravens game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO