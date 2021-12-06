ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh Confirms Significant Ravens Injury News

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago
Just moments ago, John Harbaugh confirmed nightmarish injury news about star defensive back Marlon Humphrey. The Baltimore Ravens suffered two losses on Sunday. The first was a 29-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second was Humphrey’s injury. Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Humphrey is going to miss...

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Hallmark Channel Embraces John Harbaugh, Self-Described ‘Hallmark Movie Guy’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just after Thanksgiving, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared himself a “Hallmark movie guy.” “I just like the stories, it makes me feel good about the world,” he said. “It’s either that or the news, it’s an easy choice.” (Stares in frazzled journalist.) Does he mind the acting? “I think it’s good,” he said. "I'm a Hallmark movie guy." pic.twitter.com/7pwprHmZRW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2021 On Thursday night, the Hallmark Channel embraced its high-profile fan, plugging the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” featuring a whopping 41 new holiday movies. The first one actually premiered back in October, per a press release. “Thanks for tuning in with us and sharing in the Holiday joy!” the channel tweeted. #JohnHarbaugh @ravens we love that you’re a Hallmark Movie guy! 💕 Thanks for tuning in with us and sharing in the Holiday joy! #CountdownToChristmas https://t.co/kVE91ENn8u — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 2, 2021 This time of year Hallmark is airing holiday content 24/7, giving Harbaugh plenty of opportunities to catch up on his favorites when he’s not breaking down film and preparing for the next Ravens game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens John Harbaugh, Steelers Mike Tomlin to Face Off for 30th Time

OWINGS. MILLS, Md. — Familiarity breeds ... respect. John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will meet for the 30th time when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It's only the third time in the history of the league that a pair of coaches have competed against one another...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Rams#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains when team learned DL Calais Campbell was concussed

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season. They have seen many players sidelined for multiple weeks, months, or even the entire year with different ailments. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was one of the latest players to miss a game, as he was unable to suit up in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens LB Patrick Queen plays through rib injury in win over Browns; Harbaugh says refs made right call on fake punt | NOTES

Ravens second-year linebacker Patrick Queen was in pain, but he didn’t care. After injuring his ribs late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, Queen immediately wanted to go back on the field. The former first-round draft pick wants to be among the best defensive players to ever wear a Ravens uniform, so the pain he was feeling had to be ...
NFL
Boston Herald

Coach John Harbaugh says Ravens pass rushers feel ‘sense of frustration’ after roughing call against LB Tyus Bowser

Ravens coach John Harbaugh described a “sense of frustration” among his pass rushers after linebacker Tyus Bowser was penalized for roughing in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Defenders around the NFL have complained about inconsistent interpretations of the rules designed to protect quarterbacks from late and dangerous...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

John Harbaugh on watching his brother beat Ohio State: 'I was emotional'

Jim Harbaugh beat Ohio State for the first time as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Michigan has now won the B1G East and will face No. 16 Iowa in the B1G Championship on Saturday. One member of his family talked about what it was like seeing his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns vs Ravens early Sunday injury updates

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off on Sunday Night Football with a lot on the line in the AFC North. The Ravens lead the division despite struggling in multiple areas throughout the year. The Browns trail in the division despite high expectations and a 6-5 record coming into the week.
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Harbaugh Confirms Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said....
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

John Harbaugh Wins Michigan-Ohio State Bet With J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins got in many laughs, but John Harbaugh got the last (or at least latest) laugh. Harbaugh won a wager with Dobbins, a former Buckeyes star running back, after Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State in last week's game. Making friendly bets on your alma mater's games is common...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021

Ray Lewis is one of the best linebackers in the game as he led the Baltimore Ravens’ defense his whole career. In this one, we will take a look at Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021. Ray Lewis’ Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $35 Million. Ray Lewis’ net-worth in 2021...
NFL
Boston Herald

Mike Preston: Ravens coach John Harbaugh made laughable decision to try 2-point conversion late vs. Steelers | COMMENTARY

Regardless of coach John Harbaugh’s success rate in using analytics or being aggressive in crucial situations, he still should have sent out kicker Justin Tucker to attempt the extra point instead of gambling and failing on a 2-point conversion pass in the final seconds of the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
