San Angelo, TX

2021 San Angelo LIVE! Christmas Decoration Contest

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Do you think you have the most decorated house in San Angelo? Well this year San Angelo LIVE! is holding a Christmas decoration contest.

The contest will go on until Monday, Dec. 20. Contestants can enter their photos by sending them to San Angelo LIVE!'s Facebook Messenger or email your photos to sanangelolivechristmas@gmail.com .

Please include your name, good contact information, and address of the home. If not included the photos will not be added to the contest or article.

Winner will receive a surprise Christmas courtesy of San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
