Del Rio, TX

Illegal Immigrant Guatemalan Woman Abandons Child Near Del Rio

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

DEL RIO, TX – A missing juvenile illegal immigrant was discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector in late November.

On Nov 30, Del Rio Sector received a notification from the Guatemalan Consulate about a missing child, along with a possible location, a picture of the child and the juvenile’s name. The photo and information were distributed to Del Rio Sector personnel.

The child was quickly identified as having been encountered along with a group of 13 illegal aliens on Nov. 23, though he had been found in possession of a document stating a false name and date of birth.

Further investigation revealed that the juvenile was accompanied by his mother when they illegally entered the United States near Del Rio. The mother ultimately abandoned the child on the riverbank of the United States and returned to Mexico.

“This event highlights the dangerous situations in which small migrant children are often placed. Sometimes, even their own parents contribute.” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. “I am proud of the diligence and dedication of our agents as they once again transitioned from an enforcement role to a humanitarian mission.”

Del Rio Sector personnel worked closely with the Guatemalan Consulate to reunite the juvenile with his mother.

For the month of October, Del Rio Sector agents encountered 804 unaccompanied children, a 98 percent increase from October 2020.

San Angelo, TX
