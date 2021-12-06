Thieves break into woman’s apartment and redecorate

A woman on TikTok returned how to find that thieves had broken into her apartment - and redecorated.

Shayna Rice, who goes by @glamourice on the platform, posted a video to her page about the incident at her home.

“Someone moved into our house while we were gone. Changed our locks, packed all our stuff, and sold some of it and tried to redecorate,” the onscreen text said as firefighters and police officers worked to get inside.

Later in the video, large black garbage bags filled with household items could be seen sprawled out on the floor, photos were scrawled on, the laundry dryer was stolen, and they even put up Christmas decor.

Rice also noted that the police also found a gun and a knife inside the home.

The original TikTok, which has more than 3.6m views, turned into a multi-part video series further explaining the situation.

In another video, Rice said she has more than one apartment and happened to go there to get her Christmas tree for her son. She then noticed that the storage unit on the balcony appeared to be open. She assumed that her son’s father or maintenance was there.

Her son’s father reportedly told her that he hadn’t gone into the storage unit or the house. Eventually, he ended up visiting the property and saw that there was tape on the front door deadbolt.

Finding this suspicious, he allegedly phoned a neighbour to ask if they had seen people going into the apartment or witnessed anything strange.

The neighbour said that things seemed normal. The trash would get put outside the door for the valet trash service to pick up and that she could hear a man and a woman arguing but assumed it was Rice and her son’s father.

Rice and her son’s father revisited the apartment and noticed that there was a new deadbolt on the door. The apartment management office staff was also confused and confirmed with maintenance that no one on the crew had been inside the apartment.

As suspected, a couple was staying at the apartment. The video showed the police taking a man to the squad car and taking the woman off-camera

“Honestly I was just a little relieved that when she came down the stairs she wasn’t in one of my little FashionNova fits,” Rice said in part.

People took to the comments to express their bewilderment at the situation.

“How did they think they’d pull this off,” someone wrote.

“Scary part is that these people probably stalked and learned your routine. Glad they got caught,” another added.

A third wrote: “Every single day, this app shows me there is no shortage of audacity out there.”

In a later video, Rice noted that they had cleared out most of her closet. There weren’t many clothes, purses or shoes left. Her son’s belongings also seemed to be stolen, including a large toy kitchen.

“They claim they just came here last night and somebody told them that they could stay here,” Rice said.

She also said they couldn’t claim that they have squatters’ rights because they weren’t at the apartment for “30 days” and even admitted that they weren’t there for “30 days” and didn’t have mail sent to the house.

Fortunately, Rice has renter’s insurance and is expecting to replace her belongings.