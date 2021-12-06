ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 19:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches mainly along the Cascade crest with lighter amounts along the east slopes. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet with 4 to 12 inches possible above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are possible ahead of the snow Sunday night into Monday, particularly along the US- 95 corridor near Walker Lake and through Hawthorne.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Richland, eastern Marion, southern Ashland, Morrow and northern Knox Counties through 630 AM EST At 547 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Gilead, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Ontario, Lexington, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Cardington, Bellville, Prospect, Danville, Hayesville, Waldo, Chesterville, Waterford, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Caledonia and Jeromesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:44:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and patchy freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches Haugan through Lookout Pass and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...BOYLE AND NORTH CENTRAL CASEY COUNTIES At 334 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lebanon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Danville around 400 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Peytons Store, Brumfield, Mackville, Caldwell Manor, Parksville, Faulconer, Dixville, Jenkinsville, Calvary and Stuart Powell Field Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Larue, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Larue; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Kentucky Mercer County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky Marion County in central Kentucky Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky Boyle County in central Kentucky North central Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 400 AM EST. * At 322 AM EST, a tornado producing storm was located near Campbellsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Lebanon around 330 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Danville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 02:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Mercer; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...BOYLE AND NORTH CENTRAL CASEY COUNTIES At 334 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lebanon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Danville around 400 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Peytons Store, Brumfield, Mackville, Caldwell Manor, Parksville, Faulconer, Dixville, Jenkinsville, Calvary and Stuart Powell Field Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HART COUNTY At 204 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Munfordville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bunnell Crossing, Hardyville, Hinesdale, Legrande, Canmer, Glen Lily, Whickerville and Pascal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
HART COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall, southern Madison, central DeKalb, Cullman, southeastern Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM CST At 756 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Stevenson to near Gurley to near Nesmith. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Rainsville, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. “If you don’t have to come this way, it would be better, or if you could just hold off...
TRUCKEE, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Central Giles County in Middle Tennessee * Until 630 AM CST. * At 556 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loretto, or 7 miles south of Lawrenceburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Loretto, Cornersville, Lynnville, Belfast, Leoma, Culleoka and Goodspring. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 16 and 41. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN

