Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 19:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches mainly along the Cascade crest with lighter amounts along the east slopes. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet with 4 to 12 inches possible above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are possible ahead of the snow Sunday night into Monday, particularly along the US- 95 corridor near Walker Lake and through Hawthorne.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 14:19:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with up to 18 inches above 4000 feet MSL. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River zone. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue to fall above 4000 feet on Sunday and Monday, but additional impacts will be minor.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Richland, eastern Marion, southern Ashland, Morrow and northern Knox Counties through 630 AM EST At 547 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Gilead, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Ontario, Lexington, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Cardington, Bellville, Prospect, Danville, Hayesville, Waldo, Chesterville, Waterford, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Caledonia and Jeromesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...BOYLE AND NORTH CENTRAL CASEY COUNTIES At 334 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lebanon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Danville around 400 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Peytons Store, Brumfield, Mackville, Caldwell Manor, Parksville, Faulconer, Dixville, Jenkinsville, Calvary and Stuart Powell Field Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet in the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South end of the upper Sierra Nevada, or areas south of Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 30 below zero to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Larue, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Larue; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Kentucky Mercer County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky Marion County in central Kentucky Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky Boyle County in central Kentucky North central Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 400 AM EST. * At 322 AM EST, a tornado producing storm was located near Campbellsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Lebanon around 330 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Danville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blowover risk risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet above 5,000 feet and 3 to 4 feet in the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South end of the upper Sierra Nevada, or areas south of Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HART COUNTY At 204 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Munfordville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bunnell Crossing, Hardyville, Hinesdale, Legrande, Canmer, Glen Lily, Whickerville and Pascal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
HART COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Central Giles County in Middle Tennessee * Until 630 AM CST. * At 556 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loretto, or 7 miles south of Lawrenceburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Loretto, Cornersville, Lynnville, Belfast, Leoma, Culleoka and Goodspring. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 16 and 41. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN

