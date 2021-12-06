Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Richland, eastern Marion, southern Ashland, Morrow and northern Knox Counties through 630 AM EST At 547 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Gilead, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Ontario, Lexington, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Cardington, Bellville, Prospect, Danville, Hayesville, Waldo, Chesterville, Waterford, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Caledonia and Jeromesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
